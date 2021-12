The Falcons sit just one game under .500 and one game out of a Wild Card spot in Arthur Smith’s first season as head coach. Even though it has been an up and down season, the only thing that matters is results. In the first year of the new regime, Atlanta has already eclipsed last year’s win total with six games left to play. A large part of that improvement is the signing of Cordarrelle Patterson, who Terry Fontenot brought in on a one-year deal worth $3 million. The Falcons’ vision for what the longtime return specialist could be if given a full-time role couldn’t have worked out better.

