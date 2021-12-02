ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers at Celtics: Boston brings out the clamps at the Garden, win 88 - 87

By Justin Quinn
USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics won a hard-fought game on their home court of TD Garden against a resilient Philadelphia 76ers squad 88 – 87 to improve to 12 – 10 so far...

celticswire.usatoday.com

