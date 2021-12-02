Sixers at Celtics: Boston brings out the clamps at the Garden, win 88 - 87

A recent article by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps is probably not getting the best of receptions from fans of the Boston Celtics even if it contains important truths about the team. And while it seems to fly in the face of the Celtics’ recent success this season, it is fair to point to the team’s rough start, and several seasons where the team clearly under-achieved with concern. With a very tough schedule now through the new year, questions will linger about the future of this team until the new regime of Ime Udoka as head coach and Brad Stevens as team president deliver the goods with a postseason run resembling those achieved early in the tenure of Stevens as head coach.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO