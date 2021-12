(WAVE) - UofL (5-2) welcomed back head coach Chris Mack from his six-game season opening suspension, but could not overcome a 20-4 second half run by the Spartans. “The physicality that we’ve talked about, that’s been talked about with our team has really been about the defensive end,” Mack said. “but there’s physicality that you have to play with on the offensive end and we didn’t do that tonight. Give Michigan State a lot of credit, they’re one of the best defensive teams in the country.”

