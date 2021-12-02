Game 24 Recap: Leafs low-key dominate the Avs for the win

After displaying a beat down on the scoreboard against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs were back on the road to begin a mini road trip in Minnesota to take on the Wild and finish it off tomorrow night in Winnipeg to play the Jets. Before puck drop, news dropped that Morgan Rielly and Ondrej Kase, who were both game-time decisions, were out for warmups and will indeed play against Minnesota. However, Mitch Marner, who was also a game-time decision, was not out for warmups and he did not end up playing in tonight’s game. Joey Anderson slotted into the lineup for Marner and played on the fourth line, while Wayne Simmonds got promoted to the first line.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO