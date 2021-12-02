ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game 24 Recap: Leafs low-key dominate the Avs for the win

By There is no brigstew, only Z!
pensionplanpuppets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst good chance goes to the Leafs. And the Leafs draw first blood! Tavares springs Willy in the neutral zone, and he gets a step on the defenders so he had a clear snipe. 1-0 Leafs. The second goal goes to the Leafs too, after a great cycle shift...

The Hockey News

Maple Leafs' Offense Has Biggest Game Yet in Win Over Kings

LOS ANGELES -- Offense is the identity of the Toronto Maple Leafs. It had been repeated by head coach Sheldon Keefe several during the season. On Wednesday night, the identity came to life with a season-best four-goal second period to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2 at Staples Center. The...
NHL
WTOP

Matthews nets hat trick, surging Maple Leafs thrash Avs 8-3

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored three goals for his fourth career hat trick and the streaking Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Colorado Avalanche 8-3 on Wednesday night. John Tavares had a goal and two assists for Toronto (17-6-1), while William Nylander scored one and set up another. Jack Campbell...
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Leafs lose in shootout after three-goal comeback led by Jason Spezza

It certainly could’ve been worse. After falling behind 0-3 i the first half of the game, the Toronto Maple Leafs mounted a second period comeback against the Minnesota Wild only to lose in a shootout. Jason Spezza scored twice and added an assist for a three-point night. Morgan Rielly finished with a Mitch Marner hat trick (three assists), and Auston Matthews scored as well in the loss. Jack Campbell stopped 37 of 40 in the loss, very similar to his counterpart Cam Talbot, who gave up three on 42 shots.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Maple Leafs five-game winning streak comes to an end as they lose to the Wild in a shootout

After displaying a beat down on the scoreboard against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs were back on the road to begin a mini road trip in Minnesota to take on the Wild and finish it off tomorrow night in Winnipeg to play the Jets. Before puck drop, news dropped that Morgan Rielly and Ondrej Kase, who were both game-time decisions, were out for warmups and will indeed play against Minnesota. However, Mitch Marner, who was also a game-time decision, was not out for warmups and he did not end up playing in tonight’s game. Joey Anderson slotted into the lineup for Marner and played on the fourth line, while Wayne Simmonds got promoted to the first line.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Rasmus Sandin leaves the game as the Leafs fall to the Jets

Joe Woll vs Connor Hellebuyck, what could possible go wrong?. The Leafs dug in and showed some competitive fire against the Wild after a really poor first half of the game last night. That was good. A win vs the Jets would be better. Lines, which you shouldn’t take seriously....
NHL
NESN

Don Sweeney Has Blunt Response To Brad Marchand Suspension

BOSTON — Don Sweeney did not need to say much Tuesday to indicate he is not in agreement with the punishment Brad Marchand received this week. The Boston Bruins winger on Monday was given a three-game suspension for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Sunday’s win over the Vancouver Canucks. Marchand has cleaned up his game in recent years, but his reputation was part of the conversation in his hearing.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: 'They Definitely Push Guys Away'

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: What Marchand Said To Panarin Revealed.

Lots of things happened in the hockey world yesterday, but the hot topic continues to be the Brad Marchand and Artemi Panarin incident. Marchand said something to Panarin between the benches which resulted in Panarin taking his glove off and throwing it at Marchand. After the game Marchand said he...
NHL
thednvr.com

Avalanche Game 15 Grades: Avs win a weird one

Jack Johnson – (C-) He was fine. Nothing egregious, but didn’t really contribute much. Eric Johnson – (D) HIs decision-making has been questionable, at best recently, and honestly it was more of the same tonight. He’s just not great with the puck on his stick anymore. Devon Toews – (B+) Don’t know how many times you can say it, Toews…
NHL
theleafsnation.com

The Leafs Nation Power Rankings: Depth, Defence, and Dominance

What’s going on, Toronto? Welcome to my weekly Top 5 Power Rankings! Each week I’ll be sharing my favourite moment of the week around the Maple Leafs. These moments could be hockey related, feel good moments, Twitter interactions, basically anything that stands out. Each new article will be released on Sunday’s and be sure to let me know what moments YOU think should be added in my Top 5.
NHL
thednvr.com

Avs Game 16 Grades: Duck Hunted

Nicolas Aube-Kubel – B His forechecking presence still is not what it was when he was at his best in Philadelphia but he has genuinely fit in nicely on a line next to Jost and Newhook. His goal tonight showcased a little of the finishing ability we’ve seen previously in his career. A decent night for him. Andre Burakovsky -…
NHL
NHL

Recap: Milano Scores Twice in 5-2 Loss to Avs

Sonny Milano scored twice, but the Colorado Avalanche rallied to earn their sixth straight win, defeating Anaheim 5-2 tonight at Ball Arena. The setback is Anaheim's third straight loss immediately following the end of an eight-game winning streak. Milano scored both of his goals, his fourth and fifth of the...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Stars stay hot, snap Avs' six-game winning streak with 3-1 victory

DALLAS -- It might've taken a little longer than some had hoped, but the 2021-22 Stars have arrived. They jumped all over a red-hot Colorado Avalanche team right out of the gate and never looked back, earning a triumphant 3-1 victory on Friday in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,532 at American Airlines Center.
NHL
cardiaccane.com

Three keys to win in first game in Seattle against the Kraken

With the Carolina Hurricanes going to face an unfamiliar foe, this is a somewhat historic occasion for the franchise. Tonight is the inaugural meeting against the first-year Seattle Kraken. Going to the 2nd newest arena in the NHL, Carolina will face the wrath of a new fanbase in the emerald city. In recent times, the Canes have faired well against the new boys to the league, but that’s not a certainty to continue.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

One-quarter into the season — how are the other 31 teams doing?

With the latest road trip over, and four straight wins the result, the Maple Leafs are sharing first in the NHL with the Washington Capitals. Toronto also leads with the most games played at 23. The Islanders are last with 17, so Covid postponements are making the schedule a little lopsided again this year. Bearing that in mind, a league-wide view is still a good idea at this point. We know who’s at the top, so who’s at the bottom?
NHL
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs face the Avalanche on 4-game win streak

LINE: Maple Leafs -118, Avalanche -103 BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking to keep its four-game win streak going when the Maple Leafs take on Colorado. The Maple Leafs are 9-3-1 at home. Toronto is 21st in the league with 33.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals. The Avalanche...
NHL

