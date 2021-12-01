ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Source: Lance Taylor to remain as Notre Dame running backs coach

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Kyren Williams probably is headed to the NFL after this season, but the man who coaches his unit appears to be staying at Notre Dame. A source has told Blue and Gold Illustrated that running backs coach Lance Taylor will remain in his position when Marcus Freeman takes over:

Taylor, currently in his third season with the Irish, will have quite the amount of returning talent next year. Chris Tyree and Logan Diggs have made great strides in 2021, and it will be interesting if either can make up the production Williams is sure to leave behind after he most likely turns pro. It also will be worth monitoring how Audric Estime grows next year with more opportunities sure to come his way.

We don’t know if any of those running backs will develop into the next Christian McCaffrey, who Taylor coached at Stanford, but anything is possible after we’ve seen what Williams has become under the coaching of Taylor.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

