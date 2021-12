In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers lost another left-shot defenseman and are extremely depleted at the position if Duncan Keith is out for an extended period of time. What will the Oilers do? Meanwhile, one report suggests the San Jose Sharks are willing to retain salary in a trade if a team is interested in Evander Kane. One scribe believes the Toronto Maple Leafs are likely to figure out Jack Campbell’s contract but talks the domino effect it will have and Mattias Janmark is likely on the trade market from the Vegas Golden Knights. Finally, the Philadelphia Flyers have recalled Morgan Frost.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO