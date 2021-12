In the year 2021, a game against the Orlando Magic is supposed to be a walk in the park; however, the Sixers made this much more interesting than necessary. The Philadelphia 76ers hosted Orlando Magic for the second game of a two-game homestand. The Magic were without rising star Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, and Markelle Fultz (among others), while the Sixers were the pinnacle of health, and yet, a game against a 4-18 team came down to the final moments.

