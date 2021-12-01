ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dave Grohl Channels David Lee Roth in Latest ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Cover

By ebanas
wmmr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Grohl and producer/frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin have released their fourth cover as part of the 2021 installment of “The Hanukkah Sessions.”. In honor of night four of Hanukkah, Grohl and Kurstin released a cover of Van Halen’s “Jump.” The cover comes complete with a video that clearly takes some inspiration...

wmmr.com

