ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran Makes Nuclear Advance at Fordow During Talks to Revive Deal

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran has started producing enriched uranium with more efficient advanced centrifuges at its Fordow plant dug into a...

foreigndesknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Iran Abandoned Any Compromises in Latest Nuclear Talks - U.S

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran abandoned any compromises it had made in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, pocketed those made by others, and demanded more during indirect U.S.-Iran talks this week, a senior U.S. State Department official said. Tehran's stance during the first such talks in...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

US warns it will not let Iran 'slow walk' nuclear talks

The United States warned Saturday it would not allow Iran to "slow walk" international negotiations over its nuclear program while at the same time ramping up its atomic activities -- but stopped short of slamming the door on talks. The warning came a day after Washington hit out at Iran, saying talks with world powers had stalled because Tehran "does not seem to be serious." "Iran did not show the posture of a country that is seriously thinking of a rapid return" to the 2015 accord aimed at putting curbs on its nuclear program, said a senior US administration official, speaking after returning from the Austrian capital where talks resumed last week. "We can't accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program and slow walks its nuclear diplomacy," said the official -- echoing a recent warning by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and also reflecting concerns voiced by some of the Europeans taking part in the talks.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
foreigndesknews.com

US Official Accuses Iran of Reneging on Nuclear Compromises

A senior U.S. State Department official on Saturday accused Iran of reneging on the compromises it made in the last round of talks to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement and making more demands in its most recent proposals. “We can’t accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program...
U.S. POLITICS
foreigndesknews.com

Iran Holds Unannounced Air Defense Drill Over Nuclear Town Natanz

Iranian air defenses fired a missile as part of an exercise on Saturday over the central town of Natanz, which houses nuclear installations, state TV reported, after local residents reported hearing a large blast. The TV said air defense units fired the missile to test a rapid reaction force over...
MILITARY
UPI News

Iran fires missile near uranium facility in Natanz after nuclear talks in Vienna

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Iran fired a missile over the town of Natanz on Saturday amid ongoing international negotiations in Vienna about its nuclear program. Gen. Shahin Taqikhani, a spokesperson for the Iranian Army, told Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting -- the nation's state media service -- that the missile was fired to test the rapid response of defense systems over Natanz.
MILITARY
hngn.com

Israel Allegedly Recruits Top Iran Scientists To Blow Up Key Nuclear Facility

It has been revealed that agents from Israel's espionage organization Mossad persuaded Iranian scientists to damage the nuclear plant where they worked by carrying explosives disguised as food boxes. The plant's own internal power system, which powered centrifuges for enriching uranium and was shielded underground by 20 feet of reinforced...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Un#Enriched Uranium
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Talks on reviving Iran nuclear deal adjourn amid disappointment over lack of progress

Week-long talks between world powers and Iran trying to revive their 2015 nuclear agreement adjourned in Vienna on Friday after European negotiators expressed disappointment and concern over what they said was a lack of progress and unreasonable Iranian demands. The Europeans and Iranian negotiators said they anticipated resuming talks next...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Israel PM: Nuclear talks must end over Iran ‘blackmail’ tactics

Israel's prime minister has urged world powers to immediately end nuclear talks with Iran, after it decided to start using advanced machines to enrich uranium at an underground plant. Naftali Bennett warned the US that Iran was "carrying out 'nuclear blackmail' as a negotiation tactic". Iran said diplomats in Vienna...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Associated Press

Analysis: Iran ups nuclear ante as Vienna deal talks resume

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — After a monthslong hiatus, Iran has returned to negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving its cratered nuclear deal with world powers. But Tehran isn’t slowing down the advances in its atomic program, further raising the stakes in talks crucial to cooling years of tensions boiling in the wider Mideast.
MIDDLE EAST
WTAJ

Iran strikes hard line as talks over nuclear deal resume

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran struck a hard line Tuesday after just one day of restarted talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal, suggesting everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated. Speaking to Iranian state television, Ali Bagheri, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, referred to everything discussed thus far as merely a […]
MIDDLE EAST
foreigndesknews.com

Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuke Work, Official Tells Israeli TV

Israel’s alleged assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh did not have the desired effect of slowing down Iran’s nuclear work, an official told Israeli television on Tuesday. “The killing of Fakhrizadeh a year ago did not brake Iran’s progress as was hoped,” the anonymous Israeli official was quoted...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Explainer-What Remains of the Iran Nuclear Deal as Talks Resume?

VIENNA (Reuters) - Talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are to resume in Vienna on Monday, with Iran's atomic advances raising doubt https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/low-expectations-nuclear-talks-iran-creates-facts-grounds-2021-11-28 as to whether a breakthrough can be made to bring Tehran and the United States back into full compliance with the accord. Since the United...
MIDDLE EAST
arcamax.com

Iran, world powers restart talks to save nuclear deal

Talks to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers began positively Monday, according to a top European diplomat, with Tehran showing it’s ready to engage in “serious work” over the coming weeks in search of an agreement. Success in Vienna could lift sanctions from Iran’s economy and have major...
MIDDLE EAST
International Business Times

Iran Nuclear Talks Resume, Tehran 'Determined' To Salvage Deal

International talks on Iran's nuclear programme restarted Monday after a five-month hiatus with Tehran "determined" to reach a deal as analysts warn of major obstacles to any speedy resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran paused the negotiations in June after the election of an ultraconservative new president, Ebrahim Raisi....
MIDDLE EAST
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

New round of talks on Iran nuclear deal amid growing pessimism

Iran’s continued blocking of access by international inspectors to a facility making centrifuge parts for uranium enrichment will seriously affect prospects for negotiations over the Iran nuclear deal scheduled to resume next week in Vienna, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday after high-level talks. IAEA Director...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy