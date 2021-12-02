ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Quarino, Anderson each top 20 to lead Rams past Wildcats

By Staff Report
THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 4 days ago

The South Kortright boys beat Charlotte Valley 67-31 in an early season Delaware League contest on Wednesday.

Connor Quarino led the way for South Kortright making 10 field goals and finishing with 24 points. Also scoring in double figures for the Rams were Josh Anderson with 20 points and Adam Champlin with 10 points.

Dylan Waid made 12 baskets for Charlotte Valley to finish with a team-best 24 points.

Morris 58, Unadilla Valley 47

The Morris boys prevailed over Unadilla Valley in Wednesday’s non-league game 58-47.

Scott Murphy led the Mustangs* with 22 points scored, with teammate Jon Child right behind with 20 points.

The Storm were led by Zach Fleming with 20 points, with Colin Gilbert adding 11 points.

Morris will participate in the upcoming Deposit-Hancock Eagles Tip-Off Tournament this Friday.

South Kortright 67, Charlotte Valley 31

SK … 18 18 22 9 – 67

CV … 8 12 6 5 – 31

SK: Connor Quarino 10 2-2 24, Josh Anderson 7 4-5 20, Adam Champlin 5 0-1 10, Logan Firment 4 0-0 9, Troy Dianich 2 0-0 4. Totals: 28 6-8 67

CV: Dylan Waid 12 0-2 24, Jameson Quigley 1 2-2 5, Trevor Waid 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 2-4-31

Three-point baskets: SK 5 (Quarino 2, Anderson 2, Firment); D 1 (Quigley)

Morris 58, Unadilla Valley 47

M … 10 14 17 17 — 58

UV … 10 9 4 24 — 47

Morris: Scott Murphy 8 6-12 22, Jon Child 9 2-6 20, Garrett Aikins 3 0-1 7, Asa Dugan 2 0-1 5, Ethan Wagner 1 0-0 2, Ethan Franklin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 8-20 58

Unadilla Valley: Zach Fleming 9 0-1 20, Colin Gilbert 2 7-9 11, Ben Gorell 2 6-8 10, Kaden Butts 1 0-4 2, Keegan Platt 1 0-0 2, Zach Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 13-22 47

Three-point baskets: M 2 (Dugan, Aikins); UV 2 (Fleming 2)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edmeston 42, Brookfield 38

The Panthers edged Brookfield on Wednesday by a score of 42-38 in non-league action.

Molly Rifanburg led Edmeston with 15 points while Abby Bateman added 12 tallies.

Lily Elliott (14) and Sara Brean (10) both finished in double figures for Brookfield.

Edmeston will face South Kortright on Friday in the Laurens Tournament.

Greene 45, Unadilla Valley 33

Green defeated Unadilla Valley in girls basketball in Wednesday’s first league game for both teams.

Olivia Kennedy led Greene with 20 points, followed by Payton Yahner with 13 points.

Kadence York led the Storm with 11 points scored. Morgan Hodge and Jaiden Schrag both scored six points.

Unadilla Valley will host Oxford Saturday.

Franklin 49, Worcester 28 (Tuesday)

The Franklin girls opened their season with a 49-28 victory over Worcester on Tuesday at the Walton Tip-Off Tournament.

Marissa Cambell notched a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Kayla Campbell scored a game-high 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Hailey Shalor led the Wolverines with 15 points.

Edmeston 42, Brookfield 38

E … 12 11 13 6 — 42

B … 6 11 13 8 — 38

E: Avery Bolton 1 0-0 3, Marissa Galley 1 2-2 4, Abby Bateman 6 0-0 12, Haylie Lund 1 0-0 2, Lena Greene 2 0-0 4, Molly Rifanburg 7 0-2 15, Emma Dabreau 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 2-4 42

B: Lily Elliott 4 6-8 14, Sara Brean 5 0-0 10, Grace Reilly 0 1-2 1, Danica Karn 0 4-6 4, Megan Kupris 3 3-8 9. Totals: 12 14-24 38

Three-point baskets: E 2 (Rifanburg, Bolton); B 0

Greene 45, Unadilla Valley 33

G: 9 10 18 8 — 45

UV: 9 7 3 12 — 33

Greene: Olivia Kennedy 8 1-6 20, Payton Yahner 6 0-2 13, Cassie Butler 3 0-0 6, Abby Yahner 1 2-2 4, Clair Flanagan 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 3-12 45

UV: Kadence York 4 3-4 11, Morgan Hodge 2 2-3 6, Jaiden Schrag 3 0-0 6, Keona Courtright 2 1-2 4, Isabella Potter 1 1-2 3, Madison Sayles 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 7-11 33

Three-point baskets: G 4 (Olivia Kennedy 3, Payton Yahner), UV 0

Franklin 49, Worcester 28 (Tuesday)

F … 9 17 17 6 — 49

W … 4 12 5 7 — 28

Franklin: M. Campbell 8 1-2 18, L. Temple 3 1-1 7, J. Myers 1 0-0 2, K. Campbell 9 0-0 20, M. Shivers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 2-3 49.

Worcester: H. Shalor 5 2-2 15, E. Odell 1 1-2 3, A. Serdy 2 0-0 5, I. Haley 2 0-0 5. Totals: 10 3-4 28

Three-point baskets: F 2 (M. Campbell, K. Campbell); W 5 (Shalor 3, Serdy, Haley)

*story changed at 12:05 a.m. to correct the mascot.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Sunday’s Paige Bueckers News

The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
BASKETBALL
inmaricopa.com

Softball leads to college for one Rams Player

Maricopa High School Senior Adriana Armstrong has been playing softball since she was 9. Her journey will continue at the college level. She recently signed to play softball at South Mountain Community College. By the age of 12, Adriana started playing club ball for AZ Hotshots. She currently plays club...
MARICOPA, AZ
Oroville Mercury-Register

Wildcats drive past Pacific Union in final non-conference matchup

CHICO — Chico State entered Tuesday’s matchup against winless Pacific Union allowing just 59 points per game in the Wildcats’ three non-conference wins to open the season. After struggling in the opening half, Chico State’s defense locked down in the second half, allowing 26 points as the Wildcats (4-0) defeated...
CHICO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Murphy
goyotes.com

Late run pushes Wildcats past Coyotes

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands—Northwestern utilized a 15-3 run in the final four minutes of the game to pull away from South Dakota 73-57 on Thursday night in the first game of the Paradise Jam held at the University of Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center. "Tonight was the type...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Standard

Wildcats get past Bulldogs

CELINA - Celina had its shot to get close to Minster early in the third quarter, but the Wildcats found that extra gear to pull away. The Wildcats went on a 22-5 run to end the third quarter and handed the Bulldogs a loss in their season opener with a 53-36 decision at the Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. The win moves Minster to 2-1.
CELINA, OH
abc17news.com

Anderson leads Pacific past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74-50

STOCKTON, Calif. — Alphonso Anderson recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift Pacific to a 74-50 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Jeremiah Bailey had 11 points for Pacific (4-3). Pierre Crockrell II added 10 points. Jordan Bell had eight rebounds. Shawn Williams had 14 points for the winless Golden Lions (0-7). Kylen Milton added 11 points. Kshun Stokes had 10 points.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Kortright#Delaware League#Mustangs#Sk#Unadilla Valley 47 M
yoursun.com

Cherniak leads Manta past Pirates

PORT CHARLOTTE – In warming up for Tuesday’s showdown with Mariner, Lemon Bay showed out at Port Charlotte and spoiled the Pirates’ soccer home opener. The Mantas defeated Port Charlotte 8-0 on Monday, scoring the final two goals in rapid-fire fashion late in the second half to halt play. Lemon Bay improved to 5-1 with the win and now sets its sights on a former district rival who snatched away last year’s district championship via a 3-1 overtime decision.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
goseawolves.com

Balanced Seawolves race past Rams, 73-46

ANCHORAGE – Jahnna Hajdukovich scored 14 points and fellow guard Rachel Ingram added 12 points off the bench Friday to help the Alaska Anchorage women's basketball team to a 73-46 victory over Winston-Salem State at the Alaska Airlines Center. Ranked No. 1 in the NCAA Div. II media poll and...
theScore

Banchero leads No. 5 Duke past top-ranked Gonzaga

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a town known for major championship fights, it seemed only fitting a long-anticipated 40-minute heavyweight bout between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 5 Duke take place in Las Vegas. Paolo Banchero scored 21 points to help Duke hold off a turnover-prone Gonzaga team 84-81 on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
acuoptimist.com

Veterans lead Wildcats to two straight wins at ORU Thanksgiving Tournament

The Wildcats had a successful weekend at the ORU Thanksgiving Tournament, finishing 2-0 after beating Little Rock on Saturday, 66-61, and Arkansas State on Sunday, 81-69. “Our players with staying focused in regards to keys of the game, personnel and our game plans,” said head coach Julie Goodenough. “We played two really good Sun Belt Conference schools this tournament, and they were both very different. They had to learn a lot over a three-day period, and they did a great job of stepping up and following through with what the coaching staff thought were keys to the game.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Advocate Messenger

Levis leads Wildcats to dominating win over rival Louisville

The Governor’s Cup is staying in Lexington. Kentucky continued its recent dominance in the series against rival Louisville with a 52-21 victory Saturday night, giving the Wildcats their third consecutive win over the Cardinals, all in convincing fashion. Last year’s contest was canceled because of the ongoing pandemic, with both schools playing a conference-only schedule and navigating through unprecedented protocols during the season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
farmingdalesports.com

Mendoza, Muller Lead Rams Past CCNY

New York, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State women's basketball team traveled to non-conference opponent CCNY on Monday evening and cruised to a 67-30 victory. FSC freshman forwards Layla Mendoza (Westhampton Beach, N.Y.) and Samantha Muller (North Babylon, N.Y.) scored 25 and 20 points, respectively, to lead the Rams to the victory.
FARMINGDALE, NY
Lockport Union-Sun

Hammond leads Niagara past Colgate

HAMILTON — Marcus Hammond had 21 points as Niagara defeated Colgate 70-59 on Monday night. Hammond hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range for the Purple Eagles (3-3), who bolted out to a 13-point lead at halftime. He added nine rebounds and six assists. Jordan Cintron had 18 points, while Greg Kuakumensah scored 10. Niagara shot 54.9% from the floor for the game and scored 34 points in the paint.
NIAGARA, NY
Daily Republic

Prep girls basketball: Wildcats top Patriots in foundation game

WOODLAND — Kaliei Gomez netted 13 points with Natalia Sanchez and Jazmine Langi each adding eight and Christina Edwards seven to lead the Wood High girls basketball team to a 49-36 foundation game victory over Pioneer, Monday night. “(The) girls started with great energy from the gym and continued from...
WOODLAND, CA
amateurgolf.com

Late surge by Morgan and Anderson leads to SCGA Four-Ball title

In a tightly contested two-day event, Andrew Morgan and Adam Anderson emerged from the pack to capture the 31st Southern California Golf Association's Four-Ball Championship at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe. After carding a first-round 64, the duo entered the final round trailing overnight leaders Luke Potter,...
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
THE DAILY STAR

THE DAILY STAR

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
99
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for THE DAILY STAR

Comments / 0

Community Policy