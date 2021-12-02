Quarino, Anderson each top 20 to lead Rams past Wildcats

The South Kortright boys beat Charlotte Valley 67-31 in an early season Delaware League contest on Wednesday.

Connor Quarino led the way for South Kortright making 10 field goals and finishing with 24 points. Also scoring in double figures for the Rams were Josh Anderson with 20 points and Adam Champlin with 10 points.

Dylan Waid made 12 baskets for Charlotte Valley to finish with a team-best 24 points.

Morris 58, Unadilla Valley 47

The Morris boys prevailed over Unadilla Valley in Wednesday’s non-league game 58-47.

Scott Murphy led the Mustangs* with 22 points scored, with teammate Jon Child right behind with 20 points.

The Storm were led by Zach Fleming with 20 points, with Colin Gilbert adding 11 points.

Morris will participate in the upcoming Deposit-Hancock Eagles Tip-Off Tournament this Friday.

South Kortright 67, Charlotte Valley 31

SK … 18 18 22 9 – 67

CV … 8 12 6 5 – 31

SK: Connor Quarino 10 2-2 24, Josh Anderson 7 4-5 20, Adam Champlin 5 0-1 10, Logan Firment 4 0-0 9, Troy Dianich 2 0-0 4. Totals: 28 6-8 67

CV: Dylan Waid 12 0-2 24, Jameson Quigley 1 2-2 5, Trevor Waid 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 2-4-31

Three-point baskets: SK 5 (Quarino 2, Anderson 2, Firment); D 1 (Quigley)

Morris 58, Unadilla Valley 47

M … 10 14 17 17 — 58

UV … 10 9 4 24 — 47

Morris: Scott Murphy 8 6-12 22, Jon Child 9 2-6 20, Garrett Aikins 3 0-1 7, Asa Dugan 2 0-1 5, Ethan Wagner 1 0-0 2, Ethan Franklin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 8-20 58

Unadilla Valley: Zach Fleming 9 0-1 20, Colin Gilbert 2 7-9 11, Ben Gorell 2 6-8 10, Kaden Butts 1 0-4 2, Keegan Platt 1 0-0 2, Zach Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 13-22 47

Three-point baskets: M 2 (Dugan, Aikins); UV 2 (Fleming 2)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edmeston 42, Brookfield 38

The Panthers edged Brookfield on Wednesday by a score of 42-38 in non-league action.

Molly Rifanburg led Edmeston with 15 points while Abby Bateman added 12 tallies.

Lily Elliott (14) and Sara Brean (10) both finished in double figures for Brookfield.

Edmeston will face South Kortright on Friday in the Laurens Tournament.

Greene 45, Unadilla Valley 33

Green defeated Unadilla Valley in girls basketball in Wednesday’s first league game for both teams.

Olivia Kennedy led Greene with 20 points, followed by Payton Yahner with 13 points.

Kadence York led the Storm with 11 points scored. Morgan Hodge and Jaiden Schrag both scored six points.

Unadilla Valley will host Oxford Saturday.

Franklin 49, Worcester 28 (Tuesday)

The Franklin girls opened their season with a 49-28 victory over Worcester on Tuesday at the Walton Tip-Off Tournament.

Marissa Cambell notched a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Kayla Campbell scored a game-high 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Hailey Shalor led the Wolverines with 15 points.

Edmeston 42, Brookfield 38

E … 12 11 13 6 — 42

B … 6 11 13 8 — 38

E: Avery Bolton 1 0-0 3, Marissa Galley 1 2-2 4, Abby Bateman 6 0-0 12, Haylie Lund 1 0-0 2, Lena Greene 2 0-0 4, Molly Rifanburg 7 0-2 15, Emma Dabreau 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 2-4 42

B: Lily Elliott 4 6-8 14, Sara Brean 5 0-0 10, Grace Reilly 0 1-2 1, Danica Karn 0 4-6 4, Megan Kupris 3 3-8 9. Totals: 12 14-24 38

Three-point baskets: E 2 (Rifanburg, Bolton); B 0

Greene 45, Unadilla Valley 33

G: 9 10 18 8 — 45

UV: 9 7 3 12 — 33

Greene: Olivia Kennedy 8 1-6 20, Payton Yahner 6 0-2 13, Cassie Butler 3 0-0 6, Abby Yahner 1 2-2 4, Clair Flanagan 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 3-12 45

UV: Kadence York 4 3-4 11, Morgan Hodge 2 2-3 6, Jaiden Schrag 3 0-0 6, Keona Courtright 2 1-2 4, Isabella Potter 1 1-2 3, Madison Sayles 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 7-11 33

Three-point baskets: G 4 (Olivia Kennedy 3, Payton Yahner), UV 0

Franklin 49, Worcester 28 (Tuesday)

F … 9 17 17 6 — 49

W … 4 12 5 7 — 28

Franklin: M. Campbell 8 1-2 18, L. Temple 3 1-1 7, J. Myers 1 0-0 2, K. Campbell 9 0-0 20, M. Shivers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 2-3 49.

Worcester: H. Shalor 5 2-2 15, E. Odell 1 1-2 3, A. Serdy 2 0-0 5, I. Haley 2 0-0 5. Totals: 10 3-4 28

Three-point baskets: F 2 (M. Campbell, K. Campbell); W 5 (Shalor 3, Serdy, Haley)

*story changed at 12:05 a.m. to correct the mascot.