Prince Harry pens letter to mark World AIDS Day

Prince Harry has spoken out in support of people leaving jobs that make them miserable – and he should know. The dad of two, who is an outspoken advocate for positive mental health, said that the “Great Resignation” – which has seen people deciding to quit their roles as a result of the pandemic – isn’t “all bad” and is even “something to be celebrated”.And after a year in which he and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to step down permanently from their royal duties, to “work towards” becoming financially independent and to live a relatively normal life in...

CELEBRITIES ・ 34 MINUTES AGO