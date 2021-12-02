ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Masked Singer’s Skunk on Performing Again: ‘The Gifts Are Still There’

UPI News

Faith Evans gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Recording artist Faith Evans was eliminated from Season 6 of Fox's The Masked Singer Wednesday night. The Grammy winner was dressed as a skunk for the competition. Other celebrities who were previously booted from the competition this season include Bobby Berk, Willie Robertson, Natasha Bedingfield, John...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Nicole Scherzinger Finally Performing on 'The Masked Singer' in Duet

The Pussycat Doll is taking the stage for the first time on "The Masked Singer" ... Nicole Scherzinger is getting out from behind her judge's table and grabbing the mic. Production sources tell TMZ ... Nicole will perform on the FOX singing competition show after 6 seasons of fans begging to see her show off her pipes.
MUSIC
Billboard

Skunk Is Revealed as Grammy-Winning Star on ‘The Masked Singer’

If there’s one performer on Fox’s The Masked Singer who didn’t stink, it’s Skunk. But that wasn’t enough to stop the Skunk mask from being lifted on Wednesday night’s episode. The two talents remaining in Group A were Skunk and Bull, who locked horns in this week’s contest for a...
TV & VIDEOS
AceShowbiz

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Skunk Is Eliminated, Revealed to Be Best-Selling Singer

In the Group A finals of the current season of the hit FOX show, The Skunk and The Bull perform solo before taking the stage for a duet with a guest performer. AceShowbiz - "The Masked Singer" returned with a new episode on Wednesday, December 1. In the new episode, fans were treated to the face-off between The Bull and The Skunk for the Group A finals. Each of them would perform solo before taking the stage for a duet with a guest performer.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘The Masked Singer': Skunk on the BIG Clue That ‘Certainly’ Gave Her Away

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”) “The Masked Singer” eliminated the Skunk contestant on Wednesday night’s Group A finals, naming Bull the winner for the team and the one who will go on to compete with the the leader of Group B’s pack in two weeks. But even though Skunk was cut, she left smelling like a rose when the judges found out her true identity was singer Faith Evans. And two of the judges actually guessed it was Evans before her mask came off, based on two small — but biggie — clues that came in tonight’s episode.
TV SHOWS
