‘The Masked Singer’s Skunk on Performing Again: ‘The Gifts Are Still There’

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”) “The Masked Singer” eliminated the Skunk contestant on Wednesday night’s Group A finals, naming Bull the winner for the team and the one who will go on to compete with the the leader of Group B’s pack in two weeks. But even though Skunk was cut, she left smelling like a rose when the judges found out her true identity was singer Faith Evans. And two of the judges actually guessed it was Evans before her mask came off, based on two small — but biggie — clues that came in tonight’s episode.

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO