Men’s college basketball roundup: Norfolk State’s bench steps up as Spartans top UNC Wilmington, build on best start in 25 years

Dana Tate Jr. scored a career-high 17 points and Jalen Hawkins added 16 as Norfolk State continued its best start in 25 years with a 74-69 victory at UNC Wilmington on Wednesday night in Trask Coliseum.

The Spartans (9-1) won their fourth consecutive game in the program’s best start since the 1995-96 season.

Tate and Hawkins contributed to Norfolk State’s 40 points off the bench as the Spartans overcame foul trouble with several starters. The teams were tied 34-34 at halftime — one of nine ties — and traded the lead 10 times.

Joe Bryant Jr. and Kris Bankston missed time because of foul trouble but helped the Spartans hold on. Bankston hit a hook shot to give NSU a 66-65 lead with two minutes left, and Bryant’s layup with 46 seconds remaining put the Spartans ahead for good at 68-67.

UNCW missed three shots on the ensuing possession, and Hawkins drained two free throws to seal it.

“That was a gutsy team performance highlighted by our bench play,” NSU coach Robert Jones said. “We believe we have a deep team and it showed today. Dana Tate and Jalen Hawkins provided a huge boost for us tonight. To go into a hostile environment and come out with a ‘W’ is amazing.”

Norfolk State’s Christian Ings finished with 14 points.

More Region/State

Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58: Justyn Mutts hit a jumper and 1 of 2 free throws in the final 20 seconds, and the Hokies held off Maryland in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game in College Park, Maryland.

Virginia Tech (6-2), which led 31-29 at halftime on Hunter Cattoor’s 3-pointer in the final minute, fell behind 43-36 on a dunk off a rebound by Julian Reese with 11:58 left. Cattoor and Nahiem Alleyne sank 3s to bookend a 13-3 run that put the Hokies up 49-46 with 5:54 remaining — and they never trailed again in ending a six-game losing streak to the Terrapins (5-3).

Keve Aluma posted his second double-double of the season for the Hokies with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Mutts pitched in with 16 points, while Cattoor scored 12 on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

Qudus Wahab scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first half for Maryland before finishing with 18. Donta Scott added 11 points, while Hakim Hart scored 10.

Virginia Tech shot just 38% overall but made 9 of 20 from long distance (45%). Maryland shot 42% overall but hit just 1 of 13 3-point tries.

The two schools hadn’t met since Maryland left the ACC for the Big Ten following the 2013-14 season. The Terrapins lead the all-time series 32-11.

Navy 75, William & Mary 56: The Midshipmen scored the first 12 points of the second half to blow open a close game in Annapolis, Maryland.

Navy (5-2) led 36-30 at halftime.

Navy’s John Carter Jr. scored 16 points and Jaylen Walker finished with 15.

Langdon Hatton scored 17 points and Ben Wight had 12 points and 13 rebounds for William & Mary (1-6).

Randolph-Macon 65, Virginia Wesleyan 53: Buzz Anthony scored a game-high 23 points and junior Miles Mallory added 16 points and 11 rebounds in Ashland to rally the No. 3 Yellow Jackets to their 35th consecutive home victory, the longest current winning streak in Division III.

Randolph-Macon (7-1, 1-0 ODAC) trailed 26-19 at halftime after making just 8 of 29 shots. But a 3-pointer by Anthony sparked a 10-2 run early in the second half, and the Yellow Jackets shot 78% (18 of 23) from the floor after the break.

Corey Pelham’s 15 points led the Marlins (3-5, 0-1).

Thomas Nelson Community College 71, Apprentice 62: Javion Majette’s 17 points and five rebounds and Keimari Artis’ 15 points sparked the Gators (5-1) spoiled the home opener for the Builders (3-4) before a capacity crowd of 250 in Newport News.

Two reserves led Apprentice. Clifton Goode had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Jayden Eason had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Kaiden Mines’ jumper with 5:57 remaining gave TNCC the lead to stay, 52-50, and started a 6-0 surge.

Richmond 73, Wofford 64: Jacob Gilyard had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Spiders (4-4) in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and he tied the NCAA’s all-time steals record.

He intercepted a Wofford pass with 14:37 remaining in the first half to record his 385th steal, tying the NCAA Division I record. It had been held solely by Providence’s John Linehan since 2002.

Grant Golden had 21 points to lead UR, which shot 62% (28 of 45). B.J. Mack had 15 points for the Terriers (5-3), while Sam Godwin added 14 and Ryan Larson had 12.

Fayetteville State 69, Virginia State 66: Despite Francis Fitzgerald’s 21 points and Phoebus High standout Antwan Miles’ 14, the Trojans (3-4) lost to the host Broncos (4-4). Cress Worthy had 28 points and seven rebounds for Fayetteville State.

Mary Washington 70, Methodist 63: Jamestown High alum Da’Shawn Cook had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (7-2) in their victory over the Monarchs (1-8) in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Top 25

Utah Valley 72, No. 12 Brigham Young 65, OT: Fardaws Aimaq had 24 points and 22 rebounds, Justin Harmon also scored 24 and Utah Valley stunned the Cougars in overtime in Orem, Utah.

Connor Harding added 10 points for the Wolverines (7-1), who beat the Cougars for the second time in school history — the first win was in 2016.

Utah Valley allowed BYU to make just five total baskets during the final eight minutes of regulation and overtime. The Wolverines forced 15 turnovers, including 11 steals.

Alex Barcello led BYU (6-1) with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Oklahoma 74, No. 14 Florida 67: Tanner Groves scored 20 points to lead the Sooners (7-1), who earned their biggest win yet under new coach Porter Moser. He picked up his 300th career coaching win after previous stops at Arkansas-Little Rock, Illinois State and Loyola Chicago.

Groves, a transfer from Eastern Washington, shot 8 of 11 and had eight rebounds.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 17 points and Colin Castleton added 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Gators (6-1).

Georgia 82, No. 18 Memphis 79: Virginia transfer Jabri Abdur-Rahim’s 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes remaining gave Georgia (3-5) the lead, and the host Bulldogs held on to snap their four-game losing streak.

The 3-pointer by Abdur-Rahim, who scored 15 points, gave the Bulldogs a 78-77 lead over the Tigers (5-2), who led most of the second half and were paced by former Virginia Tech player Landers Nolley II’s 17 points. Emoni Bates missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

No. 5 UCLA 73, Colorado 61: Tyger Campbell scored 21 points for the Bruins, who recovered after blowing most of a 17-point, first-half lead in Los Angeles to win their Pac-12 opener.

Johnny Juzang added 15 points and Myles Johnson had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12). Jabari Walker had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Buffaloes (6-2, 1-1).

No. 6 Villanova 71, Penn 56: Collin Gillespie scored 26 points and Brandon Slater had 16 for the Wildcats (5-2), who used an early 13-0 run that gave them a needed cushion by halftime in Philadelphia. Jordan Dingle led the Quakers (3-7) with 21 points.

No. 10 Arkansas 97, Central Arkansas 60: Stanley Umude scored 17 points off the bench for the host Razorbacks, who won their seventh straight game to start the season.

Arkansas (7-0) forced the Bears into 14 turnovers in the second half. Au’Diese Toney scored 14 of his 16 points in the final 20 minutes.

Fayetteville native Collin Cooper, playing in his hometown, led Central Arkansas (1-7) with 13 points and former Arkansas forward Darious Hall added 12.

No. 19 Iowa State 83, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 64: Izaiah Brockington had 23 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and Iowa State (7-0) shook off a slow start to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-8).

The Cyclones, who entered the AP Top 25 this week for the first time since February 2019, extended their best start since 2015-16.

No. 20 Southern California 93, Utah 73: Isaiah Mobley scored 21 points and tied a career high with 13 rebounds, Boogie Ellis added 19 points, and USC (7-0, 1-0) opened Pac-12 play with a home victory.

USC made 13 of its last 14 shots in the first half.

For the Utes (5-2, 0-1), Both Gach tied a career high with 28 points and David Jenkins Jr. added 21. T

No. 21 Auburn 85, Central Florida 68: Former North Carolina post player Walker Kessler had 17 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and six blocks, while freshman Jabari Smith scored 20 points for the host Tigers (6-1). They held the Knights (4-2) without a field goal for nearly nine minutes to take control in the second half.

Darius Perry led UCF with 18 points but committed eight turnovers.

No. 25 Seton Hall 85, Wagner 63: Jared Rhoden had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Kadary Richmond added 10 points, nine assists, six rebounds, four steals and a block for the Pirates (6-1) in Newark, New Jersey.

Raekwon Rogers led the Seahawks (2-1) with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting.