ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

House Dems ask why federal judges hired law clerk alleged to have sent racist text

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee are urging the chief justice of the Supreme Court to investigate decisions by federal judges in Georgia and Alabama to hire a law clerk who allegedly has “a history of nakedly racist and hateful conduct.” The letter says the Democrats have “grave concern” about the […] The post House Dems ask why federal judges hired law clerk alleged to have sent racist text appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detention Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foxbaltimore.com

"A disgraceful lie": Mosby fires back at Hogan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is firing back at Maryland Governor Larry Hogan after his criticism of her office and his threat to withhold state funding from Mosby‘s office. The contentious back-and-forth comes as Hogan suggests Mosby’s progressive prosecution policies may be fueling the surge in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nevada Current

Nevada Supreme Court hears arguments in K-12 funding ‘adequacy’ suit

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments in an ‘educational adequacy’ lawsuit that seeks to have the state’s beleaguered K-12 public education system ruled unconstitutional. If allowed to proceed, the lawsuit would draw attention to the state’s historically low levels of per-pupil funding and, as has happened in similar lawsuits filed in other states, […] The post Nevada Supreme Court hears arguments in K-12 funding ‘adequacy’ suit appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Des Moines Register

Former Iowa city clerk arrested, charged after state audit found she misspent $57,000

A former small-town Iowa city clerk who State Auditor Rob Sand accused of misusing almost $57,000 in municipal funds has been arrested.  Sand released an audit Thursday that said Debra Eccleston, 54, of Seymour paid herself nearly twice what she was owed, among other unapproved expenditures, when she was a part-time clerk for Promise City in Wayne County.  ...
PROMISE CITY, IA
KREX

Emmett Till investigation closed by feds; no new charges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Monday it is ending its investigation into the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till, the Black teenager from Chicago who was abducted, tortured, and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The announcement came after the head of the department’s civil rights […]
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy