The Nevada Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments in an ‘educational adequacy’ lawsuit that seeks to have the state’s beleaguered K-12 public education system ruled unconstitutional. If allowed to proceed, the lawsuit would draw attention to the state’s historically low levels of per-pupil funding and, as has happened in similar lawsuits filed in other states, […]
