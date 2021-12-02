Small Talk: Catalog industry has my number

Once again, we enter a season of thankfulness. It’s a reminder to stop and pause to reflect on what is most important to us and the blessings that God has given us. Some years that’s easier than others. It's one of the reasons why I'm glad that Thanksgiving is on the calendar. While we shouldn’t relegate being thankful to one day, it does serve as a chance to intentionally take time to remember the ways in which we have been provided for and taken care of. It's not always in the way we wish, want, or expect, but given the opportunity to walk through another year of life, we should be thankful nonetheless.

