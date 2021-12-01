‘With Love’ Trailer Teases Romantic Woes for the Diaz Family (VIDEO)

Martell Holt’s affair has been a hot topic on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” fans are still discussing part 1 of the season 3 reunion. Martell Holt was put in the hot seat by Carlos King. He talked to Martell and Melody Holt about the demise of their marriage. Of course, Martell’s fifth child was also brought up. At one point, Carlos said that Martell’s former mistress Arionne Curry must have been much more than a side chick. He pointed to the fact that Martell had been dealing with Arionne for five-plus years. So Carlos feels that this means Martell loves her. He even asked if Martell would have married Arionne instead if he met her before he met Melody.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO