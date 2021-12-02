ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

4 Ways the Pandemic Changed Our Approach to Human Capital

By Michelle Arieta
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fw2Ui_0dBp3W1o00

Human capital is a broad term that includes everything from experience, skills and emotional well-being to other characteristics that clarify how workers provide economic value. Prior to the pandemic, my company, Domino Data Lab, operated well in the human capital context. Like many companies, it had an approach that leaned toward siloed management, analog or on-site experience and location-specific hiring procedures and branding.

However, by paying attention to the realities the pandemic created, the organization was able to improve the employee experience, implement new options for emotional well-being, bring managers and teams into a better sense of community and shift recruitment to be more geographically distributed with greater multi-dimensional branding.

Employee experience

Before Covid-19, employees spent a week attending the company's academy in-person for onboarding. Once the pandemic was in swing, most workers had to go remote, which meant moving to Zoom as a primary means of communication. While we were already making heavy use of remote collaboration tech prior to the pandemic, we had to shift to using these tools almost exclusively.

Because we didn’t want people in front of a screen for a week straight, we shortened the academy to three days. Sessions were spread out over a month, as well. We took more care in the details of this shortened, off-site experience to ensure people felt seen and welcome, right down to what we included in the welcome packages we sent to their homes.

Because we’d already embraced remote collaboration before the pandemic, the transition to fully remote work was perhaps a little smoother than it might have been had we not had prior experience with the tools. However, our measured response to the pandemic allowed us to fine-tune our methods and approach to such an extent that we now foresee continuing to employ remote collaborating tech whenever it makes the most sense to do so.

Related: How to Keep Employees Engaged in a Remote Workplace

Emotional well-being

Prior to the pandemic, the term “remote work” really referred to the ability, by choice, to perform work tasks at any time, anywhere, typically through digital setups. Although people have used this same term to refer to the way people are working through the pandemic, there is, in fact, a distinction in that what many workers have to deal with are emergency setups that are neither preferred nor ideal. It is the first time that many modern companies have experienced having their entire workforce offsite, and it is the first time they have had to deal with the emotional well-being of the entire organization head-on.

One of the things Domino kept hearing from workers related to their well-being during the pandemic was that they were working too many hours and needed time off. In response, we introduced a pandemic-era benefit called Domino Day — one day a month when everyone had the day off. We also created no-meeting Thursdays, when no internal meetings were scheduled.

We also introduced a wellness stipend of $500. The main thing with the stipend was delivering a maximum number of options it could be used for that were more inclusive of the whole person because we understood people need very different things to be well.

Management cadre

Pre-pandemic, Domino had about 30 managers. All of these managers were incredibly adept, but they all danced to their own beat. At the same time, unlike many businesses, our organization continued to hire aggressively throughout the crisis and brought on approximately 20 additional managers. The challenges thus were how to eliminate previous siloing to get existing and new managers doing things in a consistent way with the same KPIs across the organization.

To start, we created a management framework that helped managers understand what the company was going to hold them accountable for and how they would be measured. We then rolled out a training series that clarified exactly what it meant to be a manager at our company and what the behavioral/procedural expectations were. This included guidance on how to promote workers and how to create psychological safety within remote environments. We custom-built the series to make sure it centered around the values specific to our team and would be scalable for our organization even in the face of new crises. Because managers couldn’t be together in person, the training series also served as a vital forum to build community.

Approach to recruiting

When Covid-19 forced employees to go digital, we became more open to the idea that we could hire under a broader geographical footprint and began to incorporate tools that would allow us to reach more candidates from different locations. However, our extended hiring efforts remained intentional and targeted, relying on data to inform us about where it made the most sense to focus hiring. This enabled us to expand our potential talent pool in a highly focused way.

Because hiring wasn’t limited to our primary office locations, we wanted to ensure that anyone, anywhere could get a sense of our work and culture. One strategy we put in place was a career website designed to show what life is like in the organization and present opportunities. Within that, we built a blog that highlights individual employee stories. Then, we had a handful of key employees talk about their roles on a podcast. We connected that audio to positions on the career website so people can listen as they fill out their applications.

Moving the entire process online in this type of way is challenging because it requires both a clearer talent brand strategy and a sophisticated interconnection of a variety of tools and processes. Addressing these things means an organization can obtain the customized human capital necessary to meet goals in a scalable way.

Related: The Importance of Human Capital in Organizational Culture

Moving forward

Human capital has always driven organizations and will continue to do so. The crisis has forced companies to identify strengths and weaknesses, and to act with more immediacy than they might have done if the crisis hadn’t hit.

This included the realization that the leadership team needed to build its leadership cadre and lead remotely, together and all on the same page. We thought carefully about the employee experience, what we were doing to support workers, how we trained our core leaders and adjusted how we recruited for the digital environment.

Although there is no one-size-fits-all solution for how to move forward into the post-Covid environment, our story demonstrates that a willingness to observe and respond can have incredible value. While we acknowledge that we still have work to do because there’s always room to improve, getting feedback that can guide shifts in your own organization ensures you can find and tap the best talent for long-term success.

Related: The Problems With Servant Leadership

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

HSF CEO: 'The Pandemic Offers An Opportunity To Change How We Relate To Our People'

Writing for Law.com International, Justin D’Agostino explains why this is a once in a lifetime chance to foster diversity and act inclusively so people feel a sense of belonging in the workplace. COVID has catapulted inclusion and mental health to the forefront of corporate agendas. Employers are adapting to their...
HEALTH
thearkansas100.com

How the Pandemic changed our business for the better

Before COVID-19, I was focused on measuring my firm’s objectives and KPIs. Three months of WFH changed that. We’re blessed with wonderful mothers who take great care of our customers, but the isolation took a toll on them. So we launched a weekly moms-only Zoom group in which they didn’t regard titles or talk about work. They focused on sharing and lifting each other up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rocky Mount Telegram

Pandemic forever changed the way people work

Back in 2019, no one could have guessed what was in store. But here we are nearly two years later, and COVID-19 has changed the way we work, learn and connect. For employment, jobs seekers don’t expect or really even want work to go back to the previous status quo. Here are some statistics about what the job search looks like now, courtesy of Job Journey polls and a recent The Harris Poll Survey commissioned by Express Employment Professionals.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Shreveport Times | The Times

Has the pandemic changed your outlook?

Welcome, once again to the holiday season. I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving and have much around you for which to be thankful. I’m reminded of the old Zig Ziglar quote about having an “attitude of gratitude.” Seems that outlook is step one to a joyful experience in life. And is it just me, or does it seem like Christmas decorations are coming out earlier each year?
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domino Data Lab
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Gave This Omicron Update

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is cause of concern, say virus experts, who are warning you take safety measures but also say they don't know exactly how dangerous the virus is. (One thing they do know is that Delta is still stalking the USA, so be careful.) To help keep you safe, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb appeared on Face the Nation yesterday. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of advice from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Markets Insider

The metaverse 'is already here' and will give cryptocurrencies the opportunity to make it better, a Solana co-founder says

The metaverse will give cryptocurrencies a chance to wipe out "broken" business models like internet ad platforms, a Solana co-founder said. Anatoly Yakovenko told Insider in an interview believed crypto could make the metaverse better and change how companies use data. Many high-profile investors believe the metaverse could become a...
MARKETS
TheConversationAU

Autistic people need a greater say in where NZ's autism research funding is spent – here’s a way forward

Research has tremendous potential to help the estimated 93,000 autistic New Zealanders live the lives they want to live. The trouble is, funding for autism research is currently skewed away from the areas autistic people themselves say would be most useful. When asked what future autism research should be prioritised, autistic people and autism communities often point to the need for support and services in education, health and well-being across all ages. Yet we found a staggering two-thirds of funding for autism research awarded in Aotearoa New Zealand has been invested in projects that seek to understand biological differences associated with...
EDUCATION
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy