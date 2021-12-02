CDC ramps up surveillance at 4 US airports

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New travel rules took effect at midnight, requiring everyone entering the U.S. to provide proof of a negative COVID test within one calendar day of their flight. That applies to all travelers, regardless of vaccination status or nationality. President Joe Biden also extended the federal mask mandates at airports and on public transportation through March 18. “Definitely another challenge that’s coming up in the way for travel,” international traveler Zohaib Valani said at John F. Kennedy International Airport. “That’s not going to stop me from traveling,” another traveler added. “It’s adding a lot more stress, especially, you know, for those traveling...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO