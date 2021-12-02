ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC ramps up surveillance at 4 US airports

By Janel Forte, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

The CDC has started offering free COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from certain southern African countries in an effort to boost detection of the new omicron variant.

