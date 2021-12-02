Knott’s Merry Farm In Southern California Is Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Knott’s Berry Farm is a beloved destination for family fun no matter the time of year. However, the amusement park really shines (literally!) during the holiday season. For the month of December, the park turns into Knott’s Merry Farm and it’s a festive experience unlike any other in Southern California. Decked out with the colors of the season, the amusement park looks like it could be the set of a Hallmark Christmas movie! Make some unforgettable memories this holiday season and drop by Knott’s Merry Farm for a jolly good time.

Once again, Knott's Berry Farm has transformed for the holiday season. During this time of year, the beloved them park turns into Knott's Merry Farm and it offers a plethora of Christmas activities for all to enjoy!

This year, the 57-acre theme park will be all decked out with the spirit of the holidays from November 19th through January 2nd. Boasting thousands of twinkling lights and a variety of seasonal settings, this popular Christmas celebration is the closest thing you'll get to a winter wonderland in Southern California.

Throughout the season, Knott's Merry Farm hosts a variety of Christmas shows that spark joy in young and old alike. Home for the Holidays is a musical revue featuring classic Christmas tunes, world-class performers, holiday lights, and a dazzling wintertime stage.

You can't help but feel like you've fallen into a storybook as you stroll through the park's Christmas Crafts Village. With all sorts of unique items for sale, it's the perfect spot to pick up some one-of-a-kind gifts for your loved ones.

Families can also enjoy a nightly Christmas tree lighting ceremony, an enchanting Snow and Glow experience (a light show throughout Camp Snoopy), and a visit to Santa's Christmas Cabin. It's the most wonderful time of year to visit this beloved theme park!

Of course, the festive holiday foods are another big reason to make a trip to Knott's Merry Farm. Boysenberry Nutella crepes, chocolate-dipped cheesecake, and crispy breaded turkey bites are just some of the delicious items you can expect to sample during your visit.

The holiday season is in full swing so get on over to Knott's Merry Farm and start making some amazing holiday memories. This annual event is popular for a reason!

