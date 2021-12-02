Knott’s Merry Farm In Southern California Is Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie
By Emerson
Only In Southern California
5 days ago
Knott’s Berry Farm is a beloved destination for family fun no matter the time of year. However, the amusement park really shines (literally!) during the holiday season. For the month of December, the park turns into Knott’s Merry Farm and it’s a festive experience unlike any other in Southern California. Decked out with the colors of the season, the amusement park looks like it could be the set of a Hallmark Christmas movie! Make some unforgettable memories this holiday season and drop by Knott’s Merry Farm for a jolly good time.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you ever visited Knott’s Berry Farm during the holiday season? What’s your favorite part of Knott’s Merry Farm? Sound off in the comments below!
What’s your go-to beach food? If your mind immediately went to fish and chips, then you’ll definitely want to check out this beachfront restaurant in Carlsbad. Located just steps away from the ocean, this restaurant serves up some of the best fish and chips in Southern California, among other seafood specialties. Take this as a sign to start planning a beach day and stop by Harbor Fish Cafe for some incredible food in a beautiful setting.
With an abundance of restaurants, shops, and outdoor activities, the coastal town of Santa Barbara makes for a magnificent getaway destination. When seeking out a place to stay in this beautiful town, you can’t do much better than the 150-year-old Upham Hotel. Conveniently situated in the center of all that Santa Barbara has to offer, the hotel’s peaceful atmosphere will make you feel millions of miles away from any stress or worries! Take a look:
There are plenty of great steakhouses in Southern California, with more popping up all of the time. Every once in a while, however, you come across a restaurant that really manages to make an impression. That’s definitely the case with Gulliver’s Restaurant in Irvine. This fantastic old-school steakhouse belongs on your dining bucket list for many reasons. Boasting a warm and inviting, 18th-century England vibe, it’s not very often you come across a steakhouse like this one! They are especially renowned for their prime rib, so don’t wait any longer and stop by Gulliver’s for a memorable steak dinner.
If you love seafood, then there’s one restaurant in Southern California that absolutely needs to be on your bucket list. Growing from a small family-owned business to a California staple, San Pedro Fish Market is known for its incredible waterfront setting and unforgettable menu. The restaurant is actually considered the largest in the state and it can seat over 3,000 people! Stop on by and see why this outdoor restaurant has not only stuck around for so long but expanded to several locations around Southern California.
It’s back! The renowned Holiday Road experience that dazzled us last year is making a return to Los Angeles this winter. In addition to a magnificent walking experience surrounded by holiday lights, visitors can enjoy cheerful displays, food trucks, a gift shop, and so much more. This will quickly become one of your favorite holiday traditions, so don’t miss out on this magical event this holiday season.
There’s nothing like a seaside hike when you feel like spending some time outdoors taking in magnificent views. Hiding out in Malibu, the Point Dume Cove Trail is an awesome hike that leads you up into the bluffs and along a boardwalk to amazing coastal views. Featuring a hidden overlook and views of the Southern […]
The post The Magnificent Point Dume Cove Trail In Southern California That Will Lead You To A Hidden Overlook appeared first on Only In Your State.
When the sudden urge to drop everything and escape to somewhere beautiful comes along, you simply have to oblige. Southern California is home to plenty of destinations where you can do just that, like this seaside resort where you can camp in comfort! The camping resort has accommodations for all types of travelers, but it’s their glamping options that you’ll want to be sure to check out. Loaded with amenities and just steps away from the ocean, this glampground getaway is truly one-of-a-kind.
When it comes to picking a destination for a romantic getaway with your partner, you’ll find that Southern California is just full of spectacular options. From coastal retreats to wine country escapes, sometimes deciding where to go is the hardest part! We’re here to make it easy for you by featuring a mountain bed and […]
The post The Romantic Southern California Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend appeared first on Only In Your State.
What do you look for in a hike? Sweeping views, history, waterfalls – maybe just some nice scenery? If you answered “yes” to all, then the Solstice Canyon Trail sounds like it’s right up your alley. This three-mile loop trail is quite popular because it packs in a ton of awesome scenery and history in […]
The post The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Southern California With Historic Ruins And A Waterfall Is Quite The Hike appeared first on Only In Your State.
A burger and a milkshake is a classic combination, but Big D’s Burgers in Whittier is far from your classic burger joint. Instead, this one-of-a-kind eatery dishes up over-the-top burgers and milkshakes that most definitely catch your eye. Piled high with yummy toppings that will send your taste buds into sensory overload, dining at Big D’s is both an insane and outrageously delicious experience! Don’t believe us? Take a look for yourself.
With over half a million acres of breathtaking natural beauty, deciding where to start your adventure at Anza Borrego Desert State Park is an overwhelming task. There’s just so much to see and explore! For a truly unique destination within the park, look no further than the Arroyo Tapiado Mud Caves. These mud caves are a popular destination within the park and their otherworldly beauty is something you need to witness for yourself.
Hiding way off the beaten path in San Luis Obispo County is a historic saloon that’s full of Old West character and charm. Visiting this unique place requires making a trip out to the countryside, but we think you’ll find that it’s definitely worth it! Serving up excellent food, cold beer, and good company, you’ll be glad you made the trip out to this old-timey saloon. Check it out:
After a long day, there are few things as delightful as taking a bite from a slice of fresh-baked, homemade pie! When the urge to enjoy a scrumptious slice of pie hits, a visit to this beloved pie shop in Southern California is bound to satisfy. Mom’s Pie House has been a favorite since it opened decades ago. Specializing in some of the state’s best fruit pies, you absolutely need to visit Mom’s when you’ve got a pie craving!
Southern California certainly has its share of unique natural wonders! When you feel like exploring somewhere atypical, a visit to these mountainside caverns is bound to scratch that itch for adventure. Mitchell Caverns are a set of aboveground limestone caves that can be found on the side of the Providence Mountains. Open to the public through guided tours, you’ll find yourself in awe of the cave’s otherworldly interior! Are you intrigued yet? Read on to learn about Mitchell Caverns and how you can explore them.
There’s nothing more enchanting than the magic of the Christmas season. One of the best ways to get into the spirit of the holiday is to head to some of the best Christmas towns in Southern California. These nine towns in Southern California will surround you with twinkling light displays, Christmas caroling, towering trees decorated […]
The post Here Are The 9 Most Enchanting, Magical Christmas Towns In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tucked away in a Highland Park neighborhood is a beloved little shop that’s carved out quite a legacy. Galco’s Soda Pop Stop is a unique type of store that specializes solely in exotic soda and beer from all over the world! Locally owned and operated for more than a century, it’s not often you come […]
The post The Exotic Soda Pop Stop In Southern California Sells Soda And Beer From All Over The World appeared first on Only In Your State.
Hiding out on a beautiful section of the Southern California coastline is a sea cave unlike any other. This cave is one of the few – if not the only – open-ceiling sea caves on the West Coast. To explore the cave, you’ll have to time your visit correctly. The cave is only accessible during low tide. It is dangerous to attempt this adventure when the tide is high – please do not do this. If the conditions are right, you’ll find yourself looking up at the sky from the floor of a spectacular sea cave! Check it out:
If you’ve ever driven the winding road through Laurel Canyon, then you know that this area is full of funky hidden gems. One of them is the Canyon Country Store, an iconic grocery store that’s been around for decades! This store is far from your average corner market. In fact, it has a solid place in rock ‘n roll history and it continues to march to the beat of its own drum to this day. Check it out:
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Southern California is for people who LOVE the Golden State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 0