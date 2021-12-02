ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyman scores 30, Orange upset No. 18 Ohio State women 96-91

By The Associated Press
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Teisha Hyman scored a career-high 30 points, Chrislyn Carr scored all 24 of her points in the second half and Syracuse upended No. 18 Ohio State 97-91 in the Big Ten/SEC Challenge.

Hyman’s 3-pointer with 1:54 broke a tie at 57 in the third quarter and the Orange led the rest of the way.

Naje Murray, a graduate transfer from Texas Tech, added 21 points for the Orange, who only played six players and got four points from its reserve.

Jaycy Sheldon scored 23 points, Taylor Mikesell 21, and Rebeka Mikulasikova 16 for the Buckeyes.

NBC4 Columbus

