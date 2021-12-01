ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Von Hawks Rising presents $8,000 to Jones Family

By Tamara Gregor The Duncan Banner
Enid News and Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe kindness of strangers continues with locals in the area through musical influences to love on families this Christmas season. In the past month, many community members gathered together at Impact580 Church for a rooftop concert with Von Hawks Rising. That event was a charity concert for Kamdin Jones, a young...

www.enidnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
themadisonrecord.com

Madison CEO youth to present ‘Frozen Flix and Family Movie Night’

MADISON – On Friday, an ambitious and energetic group of teenagers is coordinating an enjoyable evening out for the family. “Frozen Flix and Family Movie Night” will entertain moms, dads and children on Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Dublin Park gym at 8324 Old Madison Pike. Admission is $5, but boys and girls who are two years old and younger can attend free of charge.
MADISON, AL
The Independent

Hundreds pay respects to 12-year-old Ava White at vigil held in her memory

Hundreds of people have turned out to pay their respects to 12-year-old Ava White at a vigil held in her memory.Ava was fatally stabbed in the city centre on November 25 after a Christmas lights switch-on.On Saturday, family, friends and others gathered in Church Street, close to where the incident happened, to pay tribute to her.Hundreds of balloons, some in the shape of the letter A, were released at the start of the vigil.Many people wore hoodies with Ava’s face on and others had her name written on their faces.The Radio City tower was lit up blue in memory of...
MUSIC
Yes Weekly

HISTORIC BETHABARA PARK PRESENTS “BETHABARA: A HISTORIC REFLECTION” BY RICK JONES, ARTIST IN WATERCOLOR

WINSTON-SALEM, NC — Rick Jones, a juried member of The Exhibiting Artists of the LAAC (Lewisville Area Arts Council) and part of the North Trade Street Arts collective in the W-S Arts District will present his exhibition, “Bethabara: A Historical Reflection” at the Historic Bethabara Park Visitor Center. The show opens on Friday, December 3 and will run through December 15, 2021. Admission is free.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Brain Surgeries#Christmas#Play Music#Charity#Impact580 Church
Enid News and Eagle

COLUMN: Remembering the spirit of Christmas

Are you feeling the Christmas Spirit? Think about it. I vowed that this year I would start earlier and spend more time preparing my heart for the advent season. So I have almost all of my shopping done and ready to enjoy every day and every minute of Christmas. I...
ENID, OK
pasadenanow.com

Holy Family School Presents “Yes Virginia – The Musical”

Holy Family School’s 4th and 5th Grade Drama presents “Yes Virginia – The Musical” at Holy Family School. “Yes Virginia – The Musical” is based on a simple, poignant letter written over 100 years ago by 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon to the editor of the New York Sun—and by the timeless editorial response printed on the front page of the Sun. Virginia wondered and wrote: “Dear Editor, I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says if you see it in the Sun, it’s so. Please tell me the truth. Is there a Santa Claus?” Ed Mitchell, the Sun’s editor, gives the assignment of answering Virginia’s letter to Frank Church who, until his wife and baby died last Christmas Eve, was the Sun’s best and most dependable reporter. Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus is a play for young and old, magically reaffirming life’s highest beauty and joy—”the eternal light with which childhood fills the world.”
SOUTH PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy