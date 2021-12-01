Von Hawks Rising presents $8,000 to Jones Family

Holy Family School’s 4th and 5th Grade Drama presents “Yes Virginia – The Musical” at Holy Family School. “Yes Virginia – The Musical” is based on a simple, poignant letter written over 100 years ago by 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon to the editor of the New York Sun—and by the timeless editorial response printed on the front page of the Sun. Virginia wondered and wrote: “Dear Editor, I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says if you see it in the Sun, it’s so. Please tell me the truth. Is there a Santa Claus?” Ed Mitchell, the Sun’s editor, gives the assignment of answering Virginia’s letter to Frank Church who, until his wife and baby died last Christmas Eve, was the Sun’s best and most dependable reporter. Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus is a play for young and old, magically reaffirming life’s highest beauty and joy—”the eternal light with which childhood fills the world.”

SOUTH PASADENA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO