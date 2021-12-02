ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LA Angels re-sign closer Raisel Iglesias to $58 million deal

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Closer Raisel Iglesias agreed to...

MLB

