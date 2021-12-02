LA Angels re-sign closer Raisel Iglesias to $58 million deal

When the Angels acquired José Iglesias via a trade with the Baltimore Orioles last offseason, the idea may have been that he would provide a stopgap at the shortstop position before the 2021-22 free agency period, given its depth at the position. While it is unknown at this time whether or not the Angels plan to make a splash in the market at shortstop, the initial idea came full circle as Iglesias ultimately spent just under one season with the Angels and will move on to another team this offseason.

