LA Angels re-sign closer Raisel Iglesias to $58 million deal

ANAHEIM -- The Angels made their biggest move of the offseason, filling a major need by re-signing closer Raisel Iglesias to a four-year, $58 million deal, the club announced on Wednesday night. The contract is backloaded to give the Angels some flexibility, as he’ll make $10 million in 2022 and $16 million each year from 2023-25. Bringing back Iglesias was a top priority for general manager Perry Minasian this offseason after Iglesias experienced a breakout year with the Angels. And the Angels got their man, even after Iglesias rejected the club’s one-year qualifying offer of $18.4 million on Nov. 17.
