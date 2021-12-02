Young makes key free throws, leads Hawks past Pacers 114-111

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially on a roll. The Bucks have now pushed their winning streak to seven games in a row. They routed the Pacers 118-100 to improve to 13-8 overall this season. Jrue Holiday had a big game for the Bucks. He scored 23 points on 11 of 21 shooting from the field. Holiday also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out nine assists against the Pacers. Holiday spoke postgame on the team’s overall attitude and how their confidence is very high right now.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO