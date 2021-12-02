Young makes key free throws, leads Hawks past Pacers 114-111

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks made history against the Memphis Grizzlies last night after cruising to a 132-100 win via 31 points and 10 assists from Young. The victory was the seventh straight game the Hawks have won by 10 or more points—the longest streak in franchise history. The historic winning run dates back to November 15 when the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a 20-point deficit. Between that game and their recent Grizzlies win, the Atlanta side have beaten the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs. Prior to the start of this winning streak, the Hawks were on a 6-game losing streak.
