ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Young makes key free throws, leads Hawks past Pacers 114-111

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trae Young made two crucial free throws in the final seconds of a...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
NBA
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 114, Raptors 97

After going toe-to-toe with LeBron James and the Lakers on Wednesday, the Pacers took on the Toronto Raptors on Friday, looking for revenge after the visitors captured victories in the first two meetups. After a well-balanced effort on both ends of the floor, Indiana (9-12) took home a solid, 114-97...
NBA
Yardbarker

Key Points: Capela and Young Lead Hawks Past Hornets, Hawks Have Won Four Straight

The Atlanta Hawks are on a roll right now. They have now won four games in a row. They pushed their winning streak to four games after defeating the Charlotte Hornets 115-105. Trae Young led the way once again for the Hawks. He scored 19 points, four rebounds, and nine assists. Young spoke on the improvements the Hawks have made since returning home and going on this current winning streak.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Chris Duarte
NBC Sports

Watch LeBron drain 3 to help force overtime, take over late to lead Lakers past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James missed his chance to shine at Madison Square Garden this season. So, he picked up his teammates in his return Wednesday night at Indiana. After drawing the first suspension of his career because of a fracas Sunday in Detroit, James delivered tiebreaking and back-breaking 3-pointers in overtime and finished with 39 points to help the Los Angles Lakers rally past Indiana, 124-116.
NBA
Yardbarker

Key Points: Trae Young Leads Hawks To Victory Over Thunder

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. Kevin Huerter scored 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Clint Capela scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. John Collins scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out five assists. Danilo Gallinari scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds, and...
NBA
Janesville Gazette

Young leads Hawks past Grizzlies as Morant injures left knee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Trae Young had 31 points and 10 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 132-100 victory Friday night over the Memphis Grizzlies, who lost star point guard Ja Morant to a left knee injury. Clint Capela finished with 23 points and a season-high 17 rebounds,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Atlanta Hawks
raptorsrepublic.com

Fred VanVleet stars, but the Raptors fall to the Pacers, 114-97

It turns out one good half of defensive basketball does not a good defense make. Coming off of 24 extremely good minutes of basketball — perhaps the best of the season for the Toronto Raptors — the team disappointed against the Indiana Pacers. The mistakes were same old, same old: overhelping, lack of awareness leading to back cuts, lack of size in the paint, and much more. The result was Indiana pasting Toronto with 114 points.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Trae Young, Hawks make history amid red-hot streak

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks made history against the Memphis Grizzlies last night after cruising to a 132-100 win via 31 points and 10 assists from Young. The victory was the seventh straight game the Hawks have won by 10 or more points—the longest streak in franchise history. The historic winning run dates back to November 15 when the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a 20-point deficit. Between that game and their recent Grizzlies win, the Atlanta side have beaten the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs. Prior to the start of this winning streak, the Hawks were on a 6-game losing streak.
NBA
On3.com

BBNBA: Towns leads scrappy Timberwolves team past Pacers

Good morning, BBN! The current ‘Cats weren’t the only ones with a big win last night, as several NBA squads put up impressive efforts as well. Let’s see who. Despite finishing with one of the worst records in the NBA last year, the Minnesota Timberwolves are putting up a fight this season. Last night, the Wolves narrowly beat the Pacers 100-98 to move to 11-10 on the season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Key Points: Antetokounmpo and Holiday Lead Defending Champion Bucks Past Pacers in Indianapolis

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially on a roll. The Bucks have now pushed their winning streak to seven games in a row. They routed the Pacers 118-100 to improve to 13-8 overall this season. Jrue Holiday had a big game for the Bucks. He scored 23 points on 11 of 21 shooting from the field. Holiday also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out nine assists against the Pacers. Holiday spoke postgame on the team’s overall attitude and how their confidence is very high right now.
NBA
Henry County Daily Herald

Trae Young continues scoring binge as Hawks defeat Pacers

Trae Young scored 33 points, his fifth straight game with 30-plus, and the visiting Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 114-111 on Wednesday. The victory was coach Nate McMillan's 700th career win. Young was 13-for-27 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and added 10 assists and eight rebounds. The Pacers...
NBA
AllPacers

Myles Turner's Status For Hawks-Pacers Game

Myles Turner will be active for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening. The status of Turner for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. Turner had been questionable with an...
NBA
AllPacers

Pacers Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night in downtown Indianapolis, and they have announced their starting lineup for the game. The full lineup for the Pacers can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. After having Myles...
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Pacers final score: Hawks escape Pacers 114-111

The losses continue to pile up for the Indiana Pacers in endlessly excruciating ways, extending tonight to a close home loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Pacers struggled to get stops all night, but still put themselves in position to win late, when a mishandled dribble by Trae Young wound up in the hands of Chris Duarte.
NBA
Wellsville Daily Reporter

Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions

The Atlanta Hawks (11-10) travel to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take on the Indiana Pacers (9-14). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Hawks vs. Pacers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Hawks will be entering this match having...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Hawks PG Trae Young shows off his handles for Atlanta vs Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks and the Indiana Pacers squared off Wednesday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. Hawks guard Trae Young once again showed off his ball handling skills, as he crossed over Kelan Martin to free himself up for the jumper. Young has been known for his handles...
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

Hawks vs. Pacers Best Bets, Odds

Editor’s Note: NBC Sports Predictor: Play for FREE and win huge jackpots up to $100,000! Download the app today. The Pacers and the Hawks meet for the first time this season tonight in Indiana. Both teams are coming off tough losses. Odds via PointsBet. Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers (-1)...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy