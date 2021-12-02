ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritchie County, WV

Rebels focus on existing game plan in hunt for first-ever State title

By Abbie Backenstoe
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dAzZ0_0dBp0V2S00

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County is Wheeling Island bound for the first time in program history.

This is a special group of players and a special year for the Rebels football team and they’re enjoying how far they’ve come this season.


“It’s a pretty good feeling. We have a whole community behind us. We’re the first kids to really ever experience this from Ritchie County so it just feels nice that we get to be apart of something special,” Conner Shaffer, senior center said.


“It means that our hard work from the entire season finally gets to pay off. From all the way back in July and thinking oh my God we get to go to Wheeling Park here in December. It’s pretty special to me,” Kolton DePhino, senior tackle said.

Ritchie County took down 12 time state champion Wheeling Central Catholic in the semifinal game.

The game plan was to control the line of scrimmage and the team definitely understood the assignment.


“I think it was a game where our backs were pretty even so I think the biggest goal for us going into that game was to control the line of scrimmage  and I think we did that fairly well. We were able to move the chains  by just running up the middle so that worked to our advantage,” Shaffer said.


“We preached to our kids all week the importance of just being able to move the chains. We broke it down  and said listen every play we have to get three yards. Every play. We stressed to the backs that every time you have to make sure your following forward. Just those little things,” Rick Haught, Rebels head coach said.

And they’re not done yet.

The Rebels must next defeat Williamstown for a state title.

Ritchie County and the Jackets haven’t met on the football field at the high school level since 2015 but Haught said the two teams are still very familiar with one another.


“Since we’re in the conference, our middle school teams play each other each year. So the last time  these kids have played Williamstown was when they were in seventh and eighth grade. They’re familiar with a lot of the names and things like that and we see each other in other sports because we play them in just about every thing else,” Haught said.

One familiar opponent on each team’s schedule is Doddridge County.

The Rebels fell to DCHS in double overtime in the regular season. Doddridge Co. fell to the Jackets by two in the regular season and was stunned 43-0 in the state semifinal.

“I could just tell from watching that most recent Doddridge game on film that they went 100 percent every single play and went 100 percent from play one to the very end. They wanted to rack the score up I guess and I think that really  eased the way to Williamstown’s win over Doddridge,” DePhino said.

So what will Rick Haught’s crew focus on in the title game? Well, Haught said nothing new.

“I can’t say that I’m stressing anything more this week than we’ve stressed all year. I was really proud of the fact that we only had one penalty in the last game. So we have to minimize penalties. We won the turnover battle the last  game. We got a couple and didn’t turn the ball over and that’s key too. So it’s just those basic things. It’s just basic fundamental football  of playing the game well that way,” Haught said.

Ritchie County and Williamstown battle for the Single-A state title at the Island on Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ritchie County, WV
Football
Ritchie County, WV
Sports
Ritchie County, WV
Education
City
Williamstown, WV
City
Ellenboro, WV
County
Ritchie County, WV
WBOY 12 News

Philip Barbour volleyball, girls soccer teams honored at parade

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philip Barbour High School saw lots of success in the fall sports season. The Colts volleyball team won the Class-AA State Championship in an exciting match over Shady Spring while the girls soccer team competed in its first ever state championship game where they finished as Class-AA State runner up. To celebrate, […]
PHILIPPI, WV
WBOY 12 News

Warriors’ depth, athleticism sets program up for big season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Trinity Christian girls basketball was young last season and the added not-so-normal effects COVID-19 had on sports presented challenges for the Warriors. “So last season we had nine freshman so that so that was definitely a new experience for us. But it was so crazy with COVID and everything that happened […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Game Plan#American Football#State#Rebels#Wheeling Central Catholic
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont Senior’s Chloe Travelstead inks with D&E lacrosse

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Chloe Travelstead signed to continue her lacrosse career at Davis and Elkins College. The first team All-State selection has been apart of a very successful Fairmont Senior lax team. That includes two state titles, one of those won last Spring. Travelstead said she will likely be playing midfield with the […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

RCB’s Tanner Cook signs with Alderson Broaddus baseball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s Tanner Cook put pen to paper on Thursday as he signed with the Alderson Broaddus baseball program. Cook took the recruiting process into his own hands and started posting videos of himself playing baseball on Twitter and tagged collegiate coaches. Alderson Broaddus showed interest and now he’s officially apart […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy