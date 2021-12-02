ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods says a return to the top of golf is not a ‘realistic expectation’

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2Ms9_0dBp0ML900

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods says he expects to play golf again, just not very often, and he doesn’t see himself reaching the top of the sport again because “I don’t think that’s a realistic expectation of me.”

He says he can see himself picking certain tournaments to play, but not a full-time schedule.

His extensive video interview with Golf Digest, with whom he has a financial relationship, was published Monday ahead of his first press conference since his right leg was badly damaged in a Feb. 23 car crash in the Los Angeles suburbs.

Woods is the tournament host of the Hero World Challenge.

The 15-time major champion raised hopes of another comeback when Woods posted a three-second video hitting a short iron with the message, “Making progress.”

He didn’t make it sound as though a return was around the corner.

“I have so far to go,” he said. “I’m not even at the halfway point. I have so much more muscle development and nerve development that I have to do in my leg. At the same time, as you know, I’ve had five back operations. So I’m having to deal with that. So as the leg gets stronger, sometimes the back may act up.”

Woods was recovering from another back procedure at the start of the year when he ran his SUV over a median and it toppled down a steep hill on a winding, sweeping road in the Los Angeles suburbs on his way to a television shoot at a golf course.

Doctors said he shattered tibia and fibula bones in his right leg in multiple locations. Those were stabilized by a rod in the tibia. A combination of screws and pins were used to stabilize additional injuries in the ankle and foot.

He last played at the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, and then had a fifth back procedure that kept him out the early part of the year before the accident.

Woods already had one remarkable comeback, winning the Masters in 2019 after fusion surgery, his fourth on his lower back. He won the Zozo Championship in Japan later in the year for his 82nd career victory on the PGA Tour, tying Sam Snead for the all-time record.

“I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life. After my back fusion, I had to climb Mt. Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did. This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mt. Everest, and that’s OK. I can still participate in the game of golf. I can still, if my leg gets OK, I can still click off a tournament here or there.

“But as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top, I don’t think that’s a realistic expectation of me.”

Woods is to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in March. The Masters is the first full week of April. Woods didn’t have a timetable, only that he wished the recovery was going faster than it was.

He said he could envision a career like Ben Hogan after his near-fatal car accident. Hogan played a limited schedule, though he still dominated the majors, including winning all three that he played in 1953.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day — never full-time ever again — but pick and choose, just like Mr. Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that,” he said.

“I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on,” he said. “It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods is "winning another major" admits Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac tweeted her approval of Tiger Woods' latest swing video by claiming the PGA Tour star "is winning another major." Spiranac, the social media sensation with more followers on Instagram than Woods himself, was one of a number of golfers to react to the 15-time major champion's new post.
GOLF
TMZ.com

Tiger Woods Walking With Noticeable Limp During L.A. Visit

Tiger Woods has ditched the crutches and the walking aids ... but the golf superstar still has a noticeable limp in his gait -- new video shows. Woods was spotted arriving at a hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night ... and you can see in footage, his surgically repaired leg is still clearly far from 100 percent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Tiger Woods has shocking revelation about his car crash

Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries when he was involved in a single-car accident earlier this year, and the 15-time major champion confirmed on Tuesday that he is fortunate he did not lose a limb. Tiger spoke with the media for the first time since the crash ahead of the Hero...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Hogan
Person
Sam Snead
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Tiger Woods’ Comment On His Big House Is Going Viral

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods met with the media to talk about a plethora of topics centered around his recovery from the February car accident. While speaking to reporters, Woods commented on his beautiful house in Jupiter Island, Florida. The 15-time major champion revealed that he didn’t realize how big his house was until he started using crutches.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods could return at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods could sensationally return to the PNC Championship, the unique PGA Tour family event in which the duo played last year. According to Golfweek, sources have confirmed that the PNC Championship is keeping a spot open in case Woods and his young son decide to participate.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#Golf Digest#Ap#The Hero World Challenge
hotnewhiphop.com

Tiger Woods Reveals His Bench Press Personal Record

Earlier this year, Tiger Woods got into a brutal car accident that broke numerous bones in his leg. The star had to get surgery following the crash and it was revealed that he would have to take a lot of time off in order to heal. It was a horrible time for the golfing legend, although he was certainly well supported as many golfers and friends reached out to give him all of the well wishes in the world.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Refused To Discuss 1 Topic At His Press Conference

Tiger Woods is starting to open up about his recovery from a horrific car crash that occurred in February. However, the 15-time major champion doesn’t want to discuss the actual accident itself. “All those answers have been answered in the investigation,” Woods told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday....
GOLF
New York Post

A new Tiger Woods video gives hope for a return soon

Tiger Woods was cautious about committing to a comeback during his press conference in the Bahamas this week — or whether a return to the PGA Tour would extend beyond “a round here or there” — but a video posted on this week provided hope that Woods has continued to progress toward his first golf tournament back after a harrowing one-car accident in February.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
TODAY.com

Tiger Woods says he will ‘never’ play golf again full time

Tiger Woods said Tuesday he’s “lucky to be alive” following a serious car crash earlier this year that will prevent him from ever playing the game full-time again. In his first press conference since suffering severe injuries from the Southern California wreck in February, Woods also revealed that he nearly lost a leg and that amputation “was on the table.”
GOLF
atlantanews.net

Tiger Woods rules out full-time return to golf after life-threatening car crash

Florida [USA], November 30 (ANI): USA's Tiger Woods has ruled out a full-time return to professional golf but says he can see himself picking certain tournaments to play. The 15-time major champion is currently continuing his recovery from a life-threatening car accident. Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to both the tibia and the fibula in his right leg after losing control of his vehicle outside of Los Angeles on February 23.
GOLF
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Jimmie Johnson News

Legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is set to represent the United States on an international scale in February. Earlier this month, it was announced that Johnson and Travis Pastrana would represent the United States at the international Race of Champions. Johnson won the event with Jeff Gordon in 2002. Now,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson Has 2-Word Message For Tiger Woods

You had better believe Phil Mickelson took notice of his buddy/rival Tiger Woods getting back out on the course as he continues his rehab. Considering he’s still recovering from the leg injuries he suffered when he crashed his car back in February, Tiger’s swing looks pretty good. So good, in fact, Mickelson thinks his pal could be gunning for his record of being the oldest golfer to win a major.
TIGER, GA
golfmagic.com

LEAKED: Tiger Woods "tells PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan to transfer PIP money"

Okay, this didn't really happen. But it might as well have. In a recent memo, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reportedly told players there will be huge bumpers in purses and bonuses. That includes $18 million for the winner of the FedEx Cup as its allotment was increased from $60...
GOLF
WGNO

WGNO

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy