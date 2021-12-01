Margo Cilker Debuts with Honest and True ‘Pohorylle’

It’s the time of year when every music publication, and some non-music publications looking to fill column inches, starts turning to their “best of the year” lists. While some people hate these, I love them because it gives me a chance to give a new listen to albums that might have slipped by me in the glut of releases during the year. I am currently working on my own for the No Depression year-end poll. But Crowdfunding Radar isn’t really conducive to that kind of retrospective. I could look back with a “Top 10 Crowdfunding Campaigns” or something, but that would take me away from an opportunity to highlight some active campaigns that could use exposure. But those past campaigns are still in my mind, and maybe in yours, too. At least three of my Top 10 are albums I’ve featured here. So this week, I’m not even trying to group my releases into a theme. It’s just three campaigns that, if successful, might end up on your 2022 best-of list.

