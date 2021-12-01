Walton County man leads HCSO on car and foot chase

A Phelps County man faces several felony charges after leading deputies on a chase and ramming a patrol car in Maries County. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office says it received several calls about a car driving erratically and nearly hitting several vehicles on Highway 63, between Vichy and Vienna, last Tuesday. A deputy spotted the vehicle heading north of Highway 63, near the Gasconade River, straddling two lanes, swerving erratically and nearly hitting oncoming traffic. The deputy tried to stop the driver, identified as Peter Lizama of Newburg. The deputy says Lizama refused to stop, and was hanging out the window, yelling at deputies. Lizama then allegedly swerved toward a deputy’s car, nearly hitting it.

MARIES COUNTY, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO