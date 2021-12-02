ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Don't put Ovation's 'Elf' on a shelf

By STEFANI DIAS sdias@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoad up on the candy and maple syrup-topped spaghetti: "Elf" is coming to town by way of Ovation Theatre. Based on the beloved 2003 film, the musical follows Buddy (Cody Garcia), who after accidentally being transported to the North Pole and raised among Santa's elves, heads to New York in search...

www.bakersfield.com

