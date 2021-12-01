Better market intelligence to drive the future of genetic innovation in crops

Bioenergy is set to take an expanded role as we decarbonise our economies, as a means of replacing fossil fuels and as a potential pathway to generating ‘negative emissions’ via carbon capture and storage (BECCS). Bioenergy is versatile, using the energy from organic materials—biomass—capable of delivering a range of decarbonisation opportunities including electricity generation, aviation fuels, and heating, and BECCS is unique as the only technology identified capable of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere at a large scale. Whilst biomass material can be collected as a by-product of forestry and farm activities, high bioenergy demand requires using land to grow dedicated bioenergy crops, such as Miscanthus grass or poplar trees. Bioenergy is therefore land-use intensive, and with global pressures on land already severe, there is valid concern that an expanded role for bioenergy will come at the loss of important ecosystems for biodiversity; previous research has highlighted the negative impacts that bioenergy crops have on biodiversity when grown in natural ecosystems.

