ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

“It’s life changing.” CPI Security discusses what it means to be a part of CMPD’s annual Toy Drive

fox46.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCPI is one of the primary sponsors of the Toy...

www.fox46.com

Comments / 0

Related
vrfa.org

Annual Toys for Kids Drive Begins

It is time once again for the annual “Toys for Kids” drive! This effort is a partnership between Valley Professional Firefighters Union Local 1352, the Auburn Food Bank, and the Valley Regional Fire Authority. All donations collected serve families in the Algona, Auburn, and Pacific areas. For more information, or to donate go to https://bit.ly/3CFEVkD.
AUBURN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpi#Charity
rowlett.tx.us

Annual Stop a Cop for Christmas Toy Drive

The Rowlett Police Officers Association has proudly started their annual Stop a Cop for Christmas Toy Drive. Help the Rowlett Police Officers Association give a less fortunate child a Merry Christmas this year. Wave down any officer out on patrol, if they are not responding to a call, they will be happy to accept donations of toys and other gifts appropriate for children of all ages.
ROWLETT, TX
times-georgian.com

Southwire's Project Gift annual toy drive continues today

As part of its multi-faced Project Gift” program, Southwire is collecting toys Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., concluding its two-day drive that began Thursday in the Walmart parking lot in Carrolton. Contributors can drive up to the drop-off point adjacent to the large Southwire tractor trailer and have...
CARROLLTON, GA
KGMI

Everson Police launch First Annual Toy Drive

EVERSON, Wash. – With so many families affected by the November floods the Everson Police Department is launching its 1st Annual Toy Drive. They’re accepting donations of new toys, games, puzzles and books at Everson City Hall (111 W. Main Street, Everson) through December 20th. Items can also be ordered...
EVERSON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
fox46.com

Broken Links - Part 4: The future of the shipping industry

Thursday night, FOX 46 took a look at the future of the shipping industry. Chief Transportation Correspondent Hawker Vanguard and Chief Business Correspondent Taylor Young wrapped up our team coverage of Broken Links: America's Supply Chain in Crisis.
INDUSTRY
kpug1170.com

Everson Police launch First Annual Toy Drive

EVERSON, Wash. – With so many families affected by the November floods the Everson Police Department is launching its 1st Annual Toy Drive. They’re accepting donations of new toys, games, puzzles and books at Everson City Hall (111 W. Main Street, Everson) through December 20th. Items can also be ordered...
EVERSON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy