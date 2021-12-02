“It’s life changing.” CPI Security discusses what it means to be a part of CMPD’s annual Toy Drive

Give the gift of life at the annual blood drive hosted by Metro-North. This Friday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MTA’s Metro-North Railroad will host its 10th annual blood drive in Vanderbilt Hall, located at 87 East 42 Street in Grand Central Terminal. This event will collaborate with New York Blood Center (NYBC).
LEOMINSTER — The seventh annual Fostering Change Inc. Gift From the Heart holiday gift and toy drive is currently underway, a large-scale community outreach effort that has delivered much more than simply gifts to hundreds of foster children over the years. The cause is near and dear to Fostering Change...
It is time once again for the annual “Toys for Kids” drive! This effort is a partnership between Valley Professional Firefighters Union Local 1352, the Auburn Food Bank, and the Valley Regional Fire Authority. All donations collected serve families in the Algona, Auburn, and Pacific areas. For more information, or to donate go to https://bit.ly/3CFEVkD.
The Rowlett Police Officers Association has proudly started their annual Stop a Cop for Christmas Toy Drive. Help the Rowlett Police Officers Association give a less fortunate child a Merry Christmas this year. Wave down any officer out on patrol, if they are not responding to a call, they will be happy to accept donations of toys and other gifts appropriate for children of all ages.
As part of its multi-faced Project Gift” program, Southwire is collecting toys Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., concluding its two-day drive that began Thursday in the Walmart parking lot in Carrolton. Contributors can drive up to the drop-off point adjacent to the large Southwire tractor trailer and have...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) is excited to begin their annual toy drive to help provide gifts to children who may not otherwise receive one during the holidays. This marks the nineteenth consecutive year that KCCU has proudly collected toys and gifts, through the generosity of KCCU members, team, and the community.
EVERSON, Wash. – With so many families affected by the November floods the Everson Police Department is launching its 1st Annual Toy Drive. They’re accepting donations of new toys, games, puzzles and books at Everson City Hall (111 W. Main Street, Everson) through December 20th. Items can also be ordered...
