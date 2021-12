The UNC Football program is staying in the state and will be playing close to home for their final game of the 2021 college football season. After going 6-6 overall, the Tar Heels are heading to Charlotte to play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against South Carolina. The game was announced on Sunday afternoon as part of a full slate of bowl games with the regular season coming to an end.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO