By Holly Haze
 4 days ago

Holiday Greeting Cards..are they a thing of the past? Every year, people used to wait in anticipation of the holiday cards in the mail. In the digital age, it was even more exciting since that usually meant a photo card. Then it was trying to one up your level of creativity each year…and for some, it became a competition!

Being that it is the digital age, are holiday greeting cards now becoming a thing of the past!

Do you still send greeting cards in the mail? Has social media made the family update letters obsolete (this may be a good thing!)?

Have you changed to digital email cards?

cofc.edu

Copy Center Available for Personal Holiday Greetings, Announcements

Hallmark may be the nation’s oldest and largest manufacturer of greeting cards, but that doesn’t mean they’re the hallmark of holiday cards! For something more personal and unique, why not put your own stamp on your holiday greetings this year? The College of Charleston Copy Center makes it easy to do just that!
CHARLESTON, SC
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield Matters: Season's Greetings: Family traditions abound with holiday greeting cards

Within days, our mailboxes will begin filling up with holiday greeting cards, a time-honored tradition since its inception in the 1840s. While today it has blossomed into a major industry, the first holiday greeting card was born out of a lack of time. Sir Henry Cole, a prominent educator and arts patron, traveled in rarefied social circles of early Victorian England. His misfortune of having too many friends caused him great anxiety during the holiday season of 1843, so he and an artist friend designed what is believed to have been the first holiday greeting card.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WGN News

Chicago doctor seeks holiday cards for patients

CHICAGO — A Chicago doctor is asking for help to brighten the holidays for hospitalized patients. As the temperatures fall, another reminder of the time of the year comes alongside a doctor’s note on kindness. “There’s a lot of hope in the world, there’s a lot of good people,” Dr. Valerie Mayuga, a family practice […]
CHICAGO, IL
wichitaonthecheap.com

Free greeting card from Hallmark

Signed, sealed and delivered. Because everyone’s texting and e-mailing nowadays, getting a greeting card in the mail is extra special. However, sending one requires a little time and effort, but Hallmark has the solution with its Sign & Send option. The greeting card company can take care of those special...
SHOPPING
massapequaobserver.com

A Hanukkah Greeting

On Sunday evening, Nov. 28, the Jewish people worldwide came together to light the first candle of Hanukkah—the Festival of Lights. This educational and uplifting holiday is about the struggle for justice in the face of overwhelming obstacles, the determination and courage in a period of uncertainty. It is an exceptional time to reflect on the triumph of liberty over tyranny, the rejection of persecution and on the shining miracles that can happen even in our darkest moments.
FESTIVAL
Photofocus

Create your own handmade holiday photo cards

Sending holiday cards is a great way to let your family and friends know that they are special. Store-bought cards are fine, but you can take it up a notch by creating your own unique holiday cards that double as a tiny signed piece of art. In this article, I’ll...
LIFESTYLE
utoledo.edu

Seasons Greeting

Carson Rose, a freshman studying environmental engineering, takes a cup of hot cocoa Tuesday morning from Rocksy at the Main Campus event to celebrate a successful semester and the holiday season. The University will provide hot cocoa on Health Science Campus from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Four Seasons Bistro patio.
TOLEDO, OH
nyconthecheap.com

McDonald’s 12 Days of Free Food in December

This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through the McDonald’s app...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Just Made A Major Announcement For Holiday--Customers Are Furious!

Chick-fil-A will be closed for an entire weekend because of how Christmas falls this year–and customers are not happy about it! In case you missed it, Christmas is on a Saturday this year, and since the Christian chicken chain is typically closed on both Christmas day and *all* Sundays, diners will have to wait until Monday, December 27th for the restaurant’s roughly 2,600 locations to reopen. That’s a long time to wait for a chicken sandwich or nuggets!
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Prepaid debit card vs gift card: Which is the better holiday gift?

Gifts cards and prepaid gift cards are ideal for practical or last-minute presents. A prepaid debit card is reloadable, but some may require additional fees. If you're not familiar with where your recipient likes to shop, prepaid debit cards may be a worthwhile option. Read Insider's guide on the best...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
fsrmagazine.com

The Cheesecake Factory Offers Holiday Gift Card Bonus

The Cheesecake Factory has a delicious new gift card offer this holiday season: Beginning Monday, November 22 through the end of the year, for every $50 worth of gift cards purchased online, guests will receive a $15 promotion card which can be redeemed toward the purchase of anything on The Cheesecake Factory’s menu beginning January 1 through March 31, 2022. Additionally, this offer will be available at all of The Cheesecake Factory restaurants nationwide beginning Black Friday, November 26, through the end of the year.
RESTAURANTS
Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

