On December 1, 2021, BlackRock, Inc. entered into an underwriting agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named therein, pursuant to which BlackRock agreed to sell to the underwriters $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.10% Notes due 2032, for resale by the Underwriters pursuant to BlackRock’s registration statement on Form S-3. The offering is expected to result in net proceeds to BlackRock of approximately $986,600,000. BlackRock intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of all or a portion of its outstanding 3.375% Notes due 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO