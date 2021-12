The Redmi Note series of devices are extremely popular in India. Every year, Xiaomi provides a package that has solid specifications at a competitive price — a mantra that has worked wonders in a price-sensitive market like India. Earlier this year, the Redmi Note 10 series made headlines by launching with up to a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 108MP camera on the Pro Max variant. It even featured on our best phones to buy in India list for the overall value offered. Now, Xiaomi is following it up with the Redmi Note 11 series and it’s beginning with the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO