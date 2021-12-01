ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Overconsumption is ruining the planet

By Anna Baker
College Media Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that America lives in a consumerism culture. There is a constant advertisement for a brand new thing, whether that be clothes, appliances or electronics. All this overconsumption is horrible for the earth, so if possible, Americans should try to change up their buying habits. America wasn’t...

thedailycougar.com

OZY

Plastic Proof Future

The newsletter to fuel — and thrill — your mind. Read for deep dives into the unmissable ideas and topics shaping our world. It is all around us and forever by our side. Perpetual plastic. Like most things in life, it’s good in small quantities — think about what it has done for medicine — but we’re now addicted to it, and with a lifespan of between 20 and 500 years, the most revolutionary material humans have ever invented has gone from blessing to curse, killing our planet along the way.
Napa Valley Register

Save the animals and preserve the planet

Across the nation, both sea and terrestrial animals are being found with shocking problems due to the waste we throw away or leave unattended! And now, just to add to that problem, massive oil spills stretched across Huntington Beach. This is a severe problem because just as we live and...
NPR

Planet Money

SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: This is PLANET MONEY from NPR. SOPHIA: Hey there, PLANET MONEY. Quirky cat food-related question for you. So our cat Marshmallow is on this special prescription-only diet where she's only getting duck animal protein. We used to order it online, but now it's always out of stock. And yeah, we're just wondering what's going on. Please help us out if you can. Thanks so much. Love the show.
Wired

Think Climate Change Is Messy? Wait Until Geoengineering

While it’s not likely that someone will colorize the atmosphere anytime soon, it's getting increasingly likely that someone will decide it’s time for stratospheric aerosol injection. Emissions are not declining at anywhere near the rate needed to keep global temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, and the climate crisis is worsening.
Recorder

My Turn: A livable planet

In response to Gail A. Hornstein’s Nov. 12 column “Bad things happen to good people amd goo people sometimes do bad things,” she states in her last paragraph “more and more of us seem to be extending less and less effort trying to understand the thought patterns, behavior and feelings of others.” I, on the other hand, have been spending many waking hours trying to figure out why many Americans are not willing or able to change their behavior even thought the dire warnings about our climate disaster are becoming more prevalent.
CoinDesk

Planet of the Bored Apes

The tech behind NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, hasn’t changed all that much since the development of the ERC-721 standard – the coding framework on which most popular crypto collectibles are built. That’s because until 2021, NFTs were mostly a niche curiosity for crypto enthusiasts. Even with the rise of CryptoKitties...
Axios

6. Your burger is heating Earth

Climate change is ratcheting up pressure to alter how we grow and consume food,. Threat level: Our food chain generates a large chunk of greenhouse gas emissions annually, mainly from animal products, climate scientists point out. Details: The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says 21%–37% of global GHG emissions...
Earth 911

Focus Some Love on the Planet: GivingTuesday

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving offers an ideal opportunity to focus some love on the planet. It’s GivingTuesday. With presents to wrap, decorations to hang, and Zoom parties to attend, your agenda is likely overflowing. Perhaps you’ll want to add Earth to your gift list this year. What Is GivingTuesday?. Donate...
KTVZ

The environmental impact of disposable diapers

One baby uses roughly 3,000 disposable diapers each year, and can go through around 8,000 before being potty trained. Not only does this cost a lot of money—around $75 a month, or $900 a year—but it creates numerous negative environmental impacts. To better understand the ways that disposable diapers can...
ScienceBlog.com

Meet nature’s plastic eaters

What to do with the non-biodegradable plastics used in food packaging and agriculture? Researchers are turning their attention to microorganisms, enzymes, earthworms and insects to break down plastics. Plastics are everywhere, and farms are no exception. Plastic sheets are spread on the ground as a form of mulch to suppress...
New York Post

The comic cries of climate apocalypse — 50 years of spurious scaremongering

The recent UN climate summit in Glasgow was predictably branded our “last chance” to tackle the “climate catastrophe” and “save humanity.” Like many others, US climate envoy John Kerry warned us that we have only nine years left to avert most of “catastrophic” global warming. But almost every climate summit...
Press Democrat

Little: Introducing the new climate buzzword

“Regenerative” is the new “sustainable.” Or maybe it’s the new “renewable” — whatever. It’s the latest ubiquitous catchword in climate speak. Solar companies are now tagging their business as “regenerative energy.” The building industry is buzzing about “regenerative concrete.” Tourism offices are trumpeting “a more regenerative way of thinking.” Economists are calling for new metrics to track a wholesale transformation to a “regenerative economy.”
94.1 Duke FM

World can’t recycle its way out of plastic crisis – experts

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Recycling will not be able to contain a runaway global plastic waste crisis, experts said on Friday as they called on companies to reduce plastic production and shift more products into reusable and refillable packaging. Moving away from single-use plastics and towards systems that allow for it...
Daily Nebraskan

OPINION: COP26 was a disappointing success for the planet

It seems “push it back” is the motto of the world’s most powerful nations once again, because why use your power to create meaningful change?. Nov. 12 marked the end of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26. Yes, 26. The UN Climate Change Conferences began in 1995, with the UN holding other environmental summits since 1972. You would think decades later we would have more agreement and urgency when it comes to climate change. We shouldn’t be in such a rushed state yet, here we are.
Newswise

What Will It Take to Nourish Everyone on the Planet?

Newswise — Three billion people—a third of the planet’s population—can’t afford a healthy diet. This stark number is what drives Patrick Webb, the Alexander McFarlane Professor of Nutrition at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, in his work to transform food systems to ensure everyone on the planet has enough nutritious food to eat.
Best Life

Never Wear This Type of Clothing on a Plane, Experts Warn

With holiday travel in full swing, you've likely already noticed that those security check-in lines at the airport are much longer than usual. From getting to the airport at least two hours before your flight leaves to double-checking that you have all your essentials in your carry-on bag, it's always smart to make sure you're fully prepared for your trip. But being ready for your flight goes far beyond how well you manage your time and packing. According to flight attendants and travel experts, how you dress for your flight matters, too, and it can have an impact on how comfortable and safe your time in the air is. As it turns out, there's one particular piece of clothing that would be better off left in your suitcase. Read on to learn the one thing you should never wear on a plane because of a serious health risk.
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
