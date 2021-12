PRESS RELEASE. Abu Dhabi, UAE – Empire Token’s flagship utility, the Empire NFT Marketplace, is now live on the Ethereum mainnet. The Ethereum Blockchain is a global computing platform and operating system which can be used to create decentralized services and applications. Fortunately, the bright future of this blockchain now has Empire on its side. NFT creators and traders can now use Ethereum coin and Ethereum based tokens to mint and trade NFTs on the Empire NFT Marketplace. Projects that are powered by Ethereum may include anything from smart contracts, voting systems, decentralized exchanges, and much more. Constructing a bridge to the Ethereum Blockchain will be the building blocks for exciting applications to come to the Empire Ecosystem.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO