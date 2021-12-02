ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkish Lira Heads Lower After Erdogan Fires Finance Minister

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s lira weakened following news that the country’s finance minister had been fired, although it remained within the range that it had traded at over the previous day. The currency was...


