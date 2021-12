The Bank of England is still expected to hike rates to 1% by 2022 according to the Bank of England’s latest communication at their last meeting at the very start of November. This last meeting was an important one for markets as the BoE let markets down by signalling a rate hike, but then backtracking at the meeting. Sonia futures had fully priced in a 15bps rate hike by the end of this year. This was the response in the GBP after the meeting.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO