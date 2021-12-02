ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talking Friars Ep. 77: Padres missed the boat on a Mark Melancon reunion

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest edition of the Talking Friars podcast, I give you my thoughts on the Padres...

Talking Friars Ep. 74: What the Adam Frazier trade means for the Padres

The San Diego Padres announced on Saturday morning that they have traded Adam Frazier to the Seattle Mariners. In return, the Friars are receiving Corey Rosier and Ray Kerr. You can read more about them here. I reacted to this news on the latest edition of the Talking Friars podcast,...
MLB
Padres add two relievers; Melancon goes to Arizona

The Padres added two of the relievers they sought Wednesday, hours before what will be an apparent shutdown of the business of baseball. Owners are expected to lock out players by the end of the night, when the current collective bargaining agreement expires. The Padres beat that looming deadline with...
MLB
Making the Case for Mark Melancon

The first thing that comes to mind when idealizing a relief pitcher is power stuff unleashed from a simple pitch mix. Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen are frequently cited among the best relievers of their generation. For Kimbrel, it’s always been his high-octane fastball and power-breaking ball that make for a career 2.18 ERA (188 ERA+) and career 14.7 K/9 in parts of 12 seasons. And for Jansen, it’s been the cut fastball—a pitch he’s thrown 81.9 percent of the time over the course of his 12-season stretch with the Dodgers—that makes him and his career 2.37 ERA (164) Mariano Rivera-lite in the senior circuit. Both are available this offseason via trade and free agency, respectively.
MLB
Talking Friars Ep. 76: MLB Free Agency Frenzy/Padres Free Agent Pitching Options

There’s plenty to talk about today on the latest edition of the Talking Friars podcast! The Padres have been quiet in the last couple of days leading into the lockout but it looks like they could get a couple relievers on the roster before business shuts down. Luis Garcia and Robert Suarez are those two relievers I’m referring to, so I’ll give you some information on them and let you watch some film on Suarez.
MLB
Ex-Arizona Wildcats reliever Mark Melancon signs with D’Backs

Mark Melancon is returning to the state that helped launch his baseball career. The former Arizona Wildcats reliever has signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Melancon was a free agent after spending the 2021 season with the San Diego Padres. This...
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks add MLB saves leader Mark Melancon to bullpen

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks signed right-handed reliever Mark Melancon to a two-year contract Wednesday, the team announced. Terms of the pact weren't disclosed, but MLB Media and the Arizona Republic reported that Melancon's deal will pay him $6 million in each of 2022 and 2023. The agreement also includes a mutual option of $5 million for the 2024 season with a $2 million buyout.
MLB
Diamondbacks add 4-time All-Star reliever Mark Melancon on 2-year deal

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move to solidify the back end of their bullpen on Wednesday, adding four-time All-Star Mark Melancon on a two-year deal worth a reported $14 million. The right-handed Melancon, who will be 37 by opening day, led the big leagues with 39 saves last...
MLB
Reports: RHP Mark Melancon agrees with Arizona on 2-year deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks and veteran All-Star closer Mark Melancon have reached an agreement on a two-year deal, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The deal is worth $14 million, per the reports. Melancon, 36, is coming off an All-Star season with the San Diego Padres and led the major leagues with 39...
MLB
Talking Friars Ep. 78: Padres have a new bench coach/Breaking down CBA talks

We are currently experiencing a lockout of the players, which unfortunately means we won’t be able to yell at each other about why the Padres should sign Nick Castellanos over Kris Bryant for a while because we don’t know what the payroll will look like until the CBA is agreed upon. However, there’s still a lot to discuss on the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast.
MLB
Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
MLB rumors: Son of ex-Yankees ace is close to making big-league debut

The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
MLB
Former Tigers slugger getting big payday in Japan

When the Detroit Tigers signed Renato Nunez just before spring training, some thought he would end up being the club’s regular first baseman. He played nearly every day for the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 and 2020, blasting 43 home runs in 815 plate appearances. But things didn’t work out for...
