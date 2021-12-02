ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horning: Sooner possibilities that make sense, could make sense and make no sense

By Clay Horning
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 4 days ago
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell talks to head linesman Baron Ballester Nov. 12 during a game against South Florida in Tampa, Florida. Some believe Fickell will be interviewed for Oklahoma’s open head coaching position. AP photo / Chris O’Meara

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, the online sports outlet’s national college football writer, who was the first to have Lincoln Riley leaving for Southern Cal, put out a tweet on Wednesday that said this:

“Have seen some speculation about Matt Rhule to OU. Was told that’s not happening.”

Did he tell who told him?

He did not.

Are we left to trust him?

Probably.

Is it emblematic of the chatter in the middle of a blue blood coaching search, even from somebody proven to be a true insider?

Absolutely.

We don’t know what to believe until somebody who’s almost always right puts their name on something and screams that it’s happening.

What that leaves is any number of coaches to possibly succeed Lincoln Riley at OU.

Let’s tick through some names that make sense, might make sense and that make no sense at all.

• Brent Venables: The Clemson defensive coordinator and former Sooner defensive coordinator was in Birmingham, Alabama, for at least part of Wednesday recruiting on behalf of the Tigers. Also, that’s just what he should be doing as long as he remains on staff. There’s nothing to read into it.

There’s something, though, to read into former Sooner linebacker and radio host Teddy Lehman saying “I know [Venables] wants the job” on the radio Wednesday and his still not having it, because if he wants it and it’s his for the taking, he’d have it, but he doesn’t. Perhaps he’ll still get it, but it’s not his for the taking.

That said, Venables makes lots of sense. Passion, charisma, energy, drive … doesn’t mean he would work, but it’s hard to spot any clear reason why he wouldn’t.

• Luke Fickell: The Cincinnati coach was on staff at Ohio State from 2002-2016 and has been with the Bearcats since. He’s unbeaten this season and could very well be headed to the College Football Playoff.

He makes total sense as a rising star the Sooners might want and, tweeted KWTV sports director Dean Blevins on Wednesday, “#Sooners waiting till after Saturday’s game to interview Fickell.”

But could Fickell really accept the Sooner job after winning the AAC championship, thereby earning a spot in the playoff? Maybe, but would OU still want him if he would, because leaving your team on the brink of the playoff is even less classy than leaving the Sooners for the Trojans less than a day after talking up your Sooner future following a Bedlam loss.

• Matt Campbell: The Iowa State coach has taken the Cyclones to places unseen. Most notably a 9-3 campaign only last season. Still, that’s the only season Campbell’s lost fewer than the five games he lost this season since arriving in Ames from Toledo prior to the 2016 season. That doesn’t seem like the guy you want. His floor may be higher than Venables’ but his ceiling may be much lower, too.

• Lane Kiffin: The colorful and polarizing Mississippi coach rejuvenated his career as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and appears to finally be a terrific head coach after lackluster stints at Tennessee, Southern Cal and with the NFL’s Oakland Raiders. It would be an exciting choice but Kiffin has a way of making himself bigger than everywhere he goes and OU should not want that no matter how well it’s working in Oxford.

• Jeff Lebby: You’re more likely to see this name as perhaps OU’s next offensive coordinator, should a defensive minded head coach be hired, because that’s the job Lebby has under Kiffin at Mississippi. But were he to get an interview and crush it and you’re not wild about the rest of your options … it’s a long shot that might pay off. Low floor. High ceiling. You never know.

• Kliff Kingsbury: Oddly, the Arizona Cardinal coach came up as a possibility via the reporting of ESPN’s Adam Schefter almost as soon as the job came open. But that should tell you more about Schefter’s sources than anything else, because there is no way on earth Joe Castiglione is bringing in a coach that could not recruit and could not win — 35-40 — over over six seasons at Texas Tech.

• Josh Heupel: Another terrible choice and even less likely given that the man who fired him as Sooner offensive coordinator, Bob Stoops, is now OU’s interim head coach. A hard worker and perhaps possessing a better mind for the game than the one he used to call OU’s plays before he last left Norman, he’s still a poor communicator who lacks charisma and belongs on nobody’s list.

• Mike Leach: He’s won everywhere he’s gone, but he’s never won huge since his one Sooner season put him on the map as an offensive guru. He tells great stories and may not sleep, but he’s won at least 10 or more games only twice over 20 seasons at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. Another high-floor, low-ceiling possibility.

• Dan Lanning: The 35-year-old Georgia defensive coordinator would look a lot like the next Bob Stoops were he to be the Sooners’ choice. Young, an SEC defensive assistant and a rising star. It could happen, though many would question what Lanning has that Venables doesn’t.

• Dave Aranda: The Baylor coach would appear to be just the kind of guy the Sooners should want. He arrived at Baylor after Rhule won 11 games in 2019 and won only twice in the pandemic season, yet now has the Bears playing for a conference title on Saturday. Nevertheless, his name is hardly making any rounds.

• Matt Rhule: To parse Feldman’s tweet, he was only “told that’s not happening.”

Rhule won 10 games back-to-back at Temple, then went 1-11 after signing on to clean up Art Briles’ mess at Baylor, then went 7-6 and 11-3, then then jumped to the NFL where he’s now the embattled coach of the Carolina Panthers, 5-11 last season and 5-7 this one.

Still, he brought Baylor back from the dead, which is kind of amazing. Also, it’s a crazy college football world, names can resurface and Feldman wouldn’t be the first insider to get good faith information from a source that turned out not to be true.

The Norman Transcript

The Norman Transcript

Norman, OK
