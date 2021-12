OGUNQUIT, Maine – The Ogunquit Museum of American Art (OMAA) received one of the largest gifts in the history of the Museum from Carol and Noel Leary to support the Museum’s exciting new vision and expansion. “Carol and Noel wanted to recognize the important role that OMAA has played in the evolution of American Art and its unique ocean-front landscape and sense of place,” stated Amanda Lahikainen, Executive Director. “We are honored to be entrusted with such significant and impactful philanthropy.” OMAA has several long-term projects underway for capital improvements, major exhibitions, and increased staff support, all made possible through this and recent gifts.

OGUNQUIT, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO