UConn freshman Fudd out with stress injury in right foot

There’s a lot of wonder in the elements of nature. Earth, fire, water and air come together to create a sense of balance in the world. Each force of nature consists of one-of-a-kind characteristics that alone are already mind-shattering, but when put together? They create the most powerful unit in existence. The same can be said for the fire within Paige Bueckers and the water-like calm Azzi Fudd exudes when they step on the court together.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO