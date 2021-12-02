ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn freshman Fudd out with stress injury in right foot

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTORRS (AP) — UConn star freshman Azzi Fudd will be sidelined for at least the next two weeks with an injured right foot, coach Geno Auriemma said Wednesday. Auriemma, speaking...

Oracle

Fudd, Bueckers push No. 2 UConn past No. 23 Bulls

No. 23 USF went into the fourth quarter tied with No. 2 UConn in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Sunday afternoon, but the inability to contain the duo of freshman Azzi Fudd and sophomore Paige Bueckers made the difference for the Bulls in the 60-53 loss. Bueckers and Fudd accounted...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Washington State
kion546.com

Stephen Curry, UConn star Azzi Fudd team up on SC30 brand

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry is bringing star Connecticut freshman Azzi Fudd into his SC30 Inc. brand in a unique, wide-ranging partnership that will support her successes both on and off the court as the nation’s top recruit builds her collegiate career — a multi-dimensional name, image and likeness contract. Golden State’s reigning NBA scoring champion, with two young daughters, has long been dedicated to helping women shine. In 2018, Fudd participated in Curry’s elite camp as one of two women invited to take part and she and Curry have continued to build their friendship since.
NBA
Norwalk Hour

UConn standout Azzi Fudd out at least two weeks with injury

UConn’s loss to South Carolina in the Bahamas may be the last time Huskies fans see freshman standout Azzi Fudd on the court for at least a few weeks. Fudd will not be playing “for a while,” UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma told reporters Wednesday afternoon. Fudd is dealing with a foot injury that has been bothering her since the summer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

UConn’s Azzi Fudd Inks Partnership Deal With Stephen Curry Organization

UConn freshman guard Azzi Fudd has agreed to a partnership agreement with SC30 Inc., the athlete-run organization handling Warriors star Stephen Curry’s off-court business, in a new name, image and likeness contract. As part of the agreement, Curry and the SC30 group will look to provide professional services and business...
NBA
Connecticut Post

With UConn’s Azzi Fudd out with foot injury, Geno Auriemma looks to bench: ‘Asking more of them’

After her first four college games, UConn freshman guard Azzi Fudd is sidelined for at least the next two weeks. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said Wednesday that Fudd “will not be playing for a while” due to an ongoing foot injury that’s only gotten worse. Fudd did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Auriemma said she will be reevaluated after two weeks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Geno Auriemma
Person
Azzi Fudd
SLAM

The Story of How Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd’s Unbreakable Bond Led Them to UConn

There’s a lot of wonder in the elements of nature. Earth, fire, water and air come together to create a sense of balance in the world. Each force of nature consists of one-of-a-kind characteristics that alone are already mind-shattering, but when put together? They create the most powerful unit in existence. The same can be said for the fire within Paige Bueckers and the water-like calm Azzi Fudd exudes when they step on the court together.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theuconnblog.com

Azzi Fudd out “for a while” due to foot injury; Aubrey Griffin set to return

UConn women’s basketball will be without freshman Azzi Fudd “for a while” due to a foot injury, according to head coach Geno Auriemma. “There’s some kind of beginning of a stress reaction or something and best to be cautious,” he said. “It’s a long season and even more importantly, it’s a long career for her.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Connecticut Post

UConn’s Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd have sponsorship deals. Geno Auriemma has thoughts.

STORRS — Unless you’re one of the few people privy to Paige Bueckers’ bank account balance or among those who might see Azzi Fudd purchase or drive something flashy, the best way to appreciate the force with which the name, image and likeness era has already changed college sports and the lives of select student-athletes is to understand the chaos of opportunity and obligation at the heart of it.
COLLEGE SPORTS
