8 Tastemaking Tokyo Galleries to Know

DAYTON-The Wenaha Gallery's newest Art Event features the vintage Victorian images of Keith Harrop, a North Idaho artist who has always been fascinated by the Edwardian and Victorian ages of England (he is originally from Stoke-on-Trent, England). From childhood, Harrop has created unique characters in a world of his imagination, and the members of what he calls his Anicurio Collection are no exception.He starts with vintage reference photos and replaces the human model with an animal. A swan, weasel, toad, alligator, cat, or dog, dressed in elegant attire, and posing as if for a formal photo. Once the original illustration is completed, he hand-ages them with various dye methods, using coffee, tea, lemon juice, or soy sauce and a heat gun, to recreate the stained chemical appearance of old photos. The gallery is featuring cards and prints of his work.Harrop's Art Event runs through January 3 at Wanaha Gallery in Dayton.
