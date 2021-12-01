San Francisco has first U.S. case of COVID-19 Omicron variant reported

PLYMPTON (CBS) – Omicron will become the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S. in as little as 6 to 8 weeks, according to Dr. Stephen Kissler, a research fellow in the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Kissler told reporters that scientists should know more about our immune response to Omicron in the next week or two but clues to its transmissibility and severity could take longer. “I anticipate that breakthrough infections will become even more common with the Omicron variant and that’s based off of some of the early information...

PLYMPTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO