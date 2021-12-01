ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco has first U.S. case of COVID-19 Omicron variant reported

By Bay City News
Napa Valley Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in the U.S., and it is in San Francisco from someone who recently returned from South Africa, the Centers...

napavalleyregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Experts Discuss Omicron COVID-19 Variant Findings In Sacramento Wastewater

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Traces of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in local waterways is now a reality for Sacramento and Merced. Scientists confirmed the discovery Monday and gave public health leaders the heads up. But what exactly does this mean? Scientists say we are seeing the very beginning of Omicron in the community — and the impact is huge. It’s kind of an early warning system that’s helping public health officials respond before an outbreak. That information is now coming from a team of scientists who have been monitoring the wastewater for COVID-19 and its variants in 10 cities across northern and central California...
SACRAMENTO, CA
AFP

Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta, Fauci tells AFP

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday early indications suggested the Covid-19 Omicron variant was not worse than prior strains, and was possibly milder, while cautioning it would take weeks to judge its severity. The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible," very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci said. 
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
KTLA

Scientists await data to determine if omicron will outcompete delta variant

As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating delta overthrow it? Some scientists, poring over data from South Africa and the United […]
SCIENCE
CBS Boston

Expert: Omicron Will Displace Delta Variant In The Coming Weeks

PLYMPTON (CBS) – Omicron will become the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S. in as little as 6 to 8 weeks, according to Dr. Stephen Kissler, a research fellow in the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Kissler told reporters that scientists should know more about our immune response to Omicron in the next week or two but clues to its transmissibility and severity could take longer. “I anticipate that breakthrough infections will become even more common with the Omicron variant and that’s based off of some of the early information...
PLYMPTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cdc#Covid 19
AFP

WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

The Omicron variant appears to be no worse than other coronavirus strains, top scientists from the WHO and the United States told AFP, while cautioning that more research is needed to judge its severity. Top US scientist Anthony Fauci echoed the WHO's view, saying Omicron did not appear worse than prior strains based on early indications -- and was possibly milder.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS New York

Connecticut Man Who Tested Positive For Omicron Variant Resting At Home With Mild Symptoms, Gov. Lamont Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Omicron variant continues to spread, four more cases have been confirmed in New York. Connecticut and New Jersey have each reported at least one case. On Sunday, officials said a Hartford County man in his 60s started developing mild symptoms on Nov. 27 after a family member tested positive. He was fully vaccinated. His family member had recently traveled to the Anime NYC convention at the Jacob Javits Center. Gov. Ned Lamont said the man’s symptoms are mild. “The good news is in the vaccination. In this case, the patient is at home resting peacefully, and no need to go to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy