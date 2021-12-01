San Francisco has first U.S. case of COVID-19 Omicron variant reported

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Traces of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in local waterways is now a reality for Sacramento and Merced.
Scientists confirmed the discovery Monday and gave public health leaders the heads up. But what exactly does this mean?
Scientists say we are seeing the very beginning of Omicron in the community — and the impact is huge. It’s kind of an early warning system that’s helping public health officials respond before an outbreak.
That information is now coming from a team of scientists who have been monitoring the wastewater for COVID-19 and its variants in 10 cities across northern and central California...
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant can partially evade protection from two doses of Pfizer (PFE.N) and partner BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, the research head of a laboratory at the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa said on Tuesday. But the study showed that blood from people who had...
Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday early indications suggested the Covid-19 Omicron variant was not worse than prior strains, and was possibly milder, while cautioning it would take weeks to judge its severity. The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible," very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci said.
Peter McGinn was one of the first people in the U.S. to test positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant after attending an anime convention in New York City. Now, he says that half the group he was regularly hanging out with during the trip — 15 people — have also gotten sick with the virus.
As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating delta overthrow it? Some scientists, poring over data from South Africa and the United […]
PLYMPTON (CBS) – Omicron will become the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S. in as little as 6 to 8 weeks, according to Dr. Stephen Kissler, a research fellow in the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Kissler told reporters that scientists should know more about our immune response to Omicron in the next week or two but clues to its transmissibility and severity could take longer.
“I anticipate that breakthrough infections will become even more common with the Omicron variant and that’s based off of some of the early information...
The Omicron variant appears to be no worse than other coronavirus strains, top scientists from the WHO and the United States told AFP, while cautioning that more research is needed to judge its severity. Top US scientist Anthony Fauci echoed the WHO's view, saying Omicron did not appear worse than prior strains based on early indications -- and was possibly milder.
Covid-19 hospitalizations are once again rising in the United States. Among the 30-plus states that have seen increases in Covid-19 hospitalizations over the last two weeks, six stand out. Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New York and Illinois have accounted for the majority of the country’s increase in hospital beds filled,...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief adviser to the White House on the coronavirus response, says early data appears to show that the omicron variant does not make people more sick, though he cautioned that scientists need more data before they reach any firm conclusions.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Omicron variant continues to spread, four more cases have been confirmed in New York.
Connecticut and New Jersey have each reported at least one case.
On Sunday, officials said a Hartford County man in his 60s started developing mild symptoms on Nov. 27 after a family member tested positive. He was fully vaccinated.
His family member had recently traveled to the Anime NYC convention at the Jacob Javits Center.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the man’s symptoms are mild.
“The good news is in the vaccination. In this case, the patient is at home resting peacefully, and no need to go to...
U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations.
A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
