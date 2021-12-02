ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Why Britney Spears’ Fans Think She’s Already Married to Sam Asghari

wvli927.com
 5 days ago

Just two months after announcing their engagement,...

wvli927.com

TODAY.com

Britney Spears says she’s now on ‘the right medication’ following conservatorship

Following the dissolution of the controversial conservatorship she was under for nearly 14 years, Britney Spears is celebrating her newfound freedom on social media. "That beautiful … nice … and warm f---ing fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here," she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday night. "And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!!"
Sam Asghari
Britney Spears
Popculture

Britney Spears and Fiance Sam Asghari Get in Holiday Spirit With Festive Kiss Photo

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are getting into the holiday spirit. Spears is clearly enjoying the season this year, particularly due to the fact that her 13-year conservatorship is coming to an end, and the "Toxic" singer posted a cute video and photo kissing Asghari in front of the Christmas tree. Spears posted three kiss emojis and Asghari commented "That's a quick kiss."
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Heartbreak: Sam Asghari Only Using Songstress To Launch An Acting Career? 'Toxic' Hitmaker Reported To Host A Huge 40th Birthday Party In Mexico

Britney Spears is reportedly warned about her finance, Sam Asghari. Britney Spears is having the time of her life after her father finally filed to end the conservatorship that controlled the pop star’s life for several years. Days after receiving the good news, the “Toxic” hitmaker announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Gets Cozy With Fiancé Sam Asghari As She Celebrates 40th Birthday In Cabo San Lucas After Conservatorship Termination

Britney Spears has been celebrating her first birthday post conservatorship by getting cozy with her fiancé Sam Asghari. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pop star was photographed soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas with the actor, 27, on Wednesday, December 1, while continuing to ring in her 40th birthday.
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ ‘Low Key’ Thanksgiving Plans With Sam Asghari & Her Boys Revealed

Following the end of her conservatorship after 13 years, Britney Spears is ‘beyond excited’ to celebrate with a Thanksgiving dinner ‘at home’!. Britney Spears, 39, has plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving — and wants to enjoy the the holiday with her fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, and sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James Federline, 14. “Britney is planning to have a low-key Thanksgiving at home, and she is beyond excited to be doing the preparations her way this year,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
primenewsghana.com

Britney Spears wants her parents jailed

Britney Spears has said her parents should be in jail for controlling her life and finances for more than a decade, following a judge's ruling terminating her 13-year conservatorship. Spears, 39, also joked that she may take after Meghan Markle and Adele and sit down with Oprah for a tell-all...
The Independent

Sam Asghari celebrates ‘lioness’ Britney Spears on her 40th birthday: ‘I’m inspired by your beautiful heart’

Britney Spears’s fiancé Sam Asghari has paid tribute to the pop star on her 40th birthday. The personal trainer and actor, 27, shared a touching message from his Instagram account, in which he praised Spears’s “relentless strength” and “beautiful heart”. “I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world,” he wrote. “Everyday is your birthday my queen. Happy 1st birthday to my wife.”Asghari and Spears met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, in which he starred as...
Footwear News

Ariana Grande Just Re-Created This Iconic Britney Spears ’90s Look on ‘The Voice’

Like many who grew up on her music, Ariana Grande is a Britney Spears fan. It’s also ’90s Week at the “The Voice,” so, it wasn’t so much of a surprise to see Grande channeling Spears last night in a midriff-baring outfit the former pop princess wore in on stage in 1999. The “7 Rings” singer showed off a baby pink strapless crop top paired with sleek white pants featuring pink swatches covering the knee and towering off-white platform heeled boots. Spears wore a similar look 22 years ago when she hit the stage to perform at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater on...
Wrcbtv.com

Let's celebrate Britney Spears as she turns 40

Britney Spears turns 40 on Dec. 2. The singer, who rose to massive popularity as a teen with her hit "...Baby One More Time," posted to social media to remind fans that she still feels young. Spears modeled bikinis in the post and quoted the film "This is 40," starring...
BEAUTY & FASHION
