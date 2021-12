Thus far, Microsoft and the adidas Forum have honored the family of Xbox consoles through a selection of colorways inspired by the specific colors of the game-changing gaming machines. There was the Forum Mid, taking after the Xbox 360 console that dropped in late 2005, and the Forum Tech Boost connected to the equally modern Xbox Series X as well as one inspired by the Halo game franchise. Next up, adidas and Microsoft have partnered with BAIT to release the most exclusive version yet – this Forum Mid in black nubuck limited to just 360 units in total.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO