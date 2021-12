CLEVELAND — The Utah Jazz held on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 109-108 in a Sunday matinee. Rudy Gobert only finished with six points, but to say that he was impactful would be an understatement. He was without a doubt the most influential Jazz player on Sunday. Even the impressive statline of 20 rebounds and five blocks doesn’t begin to explain it. He was everywhere and was such a leader on the defensive end. There were plays where he guarded four people in one possession, sliding and recovering and calling out rotations. Unreal stuff from Gobert.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO