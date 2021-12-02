ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Auto workers likely to approve direct election of leadership

By TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer
Herald-Palladium
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Members of the United Auto Workers union apparently...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi gets 4 years in trial seen as political

BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted of incitement and another charge Monday and sentenced to four years in prison — in a trial widely criticized as yet a further attempt by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
POLITICS
The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Associated Press

China attacks potential US Olympic diplomatic boycott

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday threatened to take “firm countermeasures” if the U.S. proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused U.S. politicians of grandstanding over the issue of not sending dignitaries to attend the events that China hopes will showcase its economic development and technological prowess.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Direct Election#Ap#The United Auto Workers
The Hill

Biden returns restores tradition, returning to Kennedy Center Honors

President Biden and a who’s who of Washington clapped and laughed as they marked a celebration at the Kennedy Center Honors that seemed nearly normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the ceremony couldn’t shake mentions of the 46th president’s predecessor. The scene Sunday at the Kennedy Center of a packed...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy