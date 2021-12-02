ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week In Experimental Vol 75

By Gabby Sumney
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI honestly cannot believe that tomorrow is December 2021. I was listening to a podcast expressing the same incredulity last night, and one of the hosts called it “2020 Part 2.” I chuckled, but it was a tired, tired chuckle. How do you conceptualize this last year? What will...

Washington Post

Auto Lola is making experimental music for the present and the future

Auto Lola makes music for the genre-less present and the who-knows future. Scrolling through the musician’s SoundCloud uncovers a swath of experimental music based in hip-hop and electronic dance, but with elements drawn from pop, noise and beyond, where singsong vocals are processed into Auto-Tuned coos and chipmunked chirps before being bathed in warm synths and blow-dried with clattering percussion.
Vulture

Alvin Lucier, Groundbreaking Experimental Composer, Dead at 90

Alvin Lucier, an avant-garde composer who experimented with new ways to record and distort sounds, died on December 1. Lucier died at his home in Middletown, Connecticut, after a fall, his daughter, Amanda, told the New York Times. He was 90 years old. Lucier was known for his musical compositions that aimed for new ways to channel sound. For his best-known art piece, 1969’s I Am Sitting in a Room, he recorded himself reciting a speech (“I am sitting in a room different from the one you are in now …”) in an enclosed room then played back the recording and recorded that. He continued to replay and record the slowly degrading recordings until left with unrecognizable pitches. The piece remains highly influential and known in experimental music for its questions about technology, acoustics, and time. I Am Sitting in a Room also showcased a sense of humor and playfulness present in Lucier’s works, such as his notable 1990 piece Nothing Is Real, which involved recording a pianist playing the Beatles’ “Strawberry Fields Forever,” then playing back the recording inside a teapot and opening and closing the lid to alter the sound. Lucier was also heavily interested in brain waves, which were the basis of one of his first major experimental pieces, 1965’s Music for Solo Performer.
undertheradarmag.com

The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1

In celebration of Billy Joel’s illustrious career, The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1 traces each release from his debut album Cold Spring Harbor to his first live compilation Songs in the Attic a decade later. By following the generous box set’s chronological order, the listener is able to trace the influential singer/songwriter’s evolution from starving Long Island pianist to Grammy-winning, internationally-acclaimed megastar, an intriguing tale told over the span of eight classic albums included in this collection.
The Atlantic

The Rare Experimental Musician to Embrace the Spotlight

Something about listening to Arca, arguably the most important experimental musician working today, reminds me of sitting in a hot car to avoid getting hit by fake bullets. That memory is from adolescence, when my group of male friends would spend whole days playing at a paintball course on the military base near where we lived. I participated, but I did not love the rude thwack of colorful projectiles exploding on my helmet. I did not love the pathetic feeling of missing all my shots. I tended to get eliminated early from matches, head to the car, and encase myself in the headphones of my portable CD player.
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Rocker Alum Dead at 30 Following COVID Battle

America's Got Talent has lost another performer, and at such a young age. Jay Jay Phillips, who made an impact during two seasons of the NBC reality competition, died at 30 after complications from COVID-19. According to the New York Daily News, the AGT alum was reportedly unvaccinated but had told people he planned on getting the shot before Thanksgiving.
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
Odyssey

Top 10 Movies Of All Time As Rated By Movie Fans

The Movies You Love. READ MORE. Having worked in the media industry for more than 15 years and in event management pr for red carpet events I wanted to share the latest. I regularly attend film screenings in the city at London film premieres, and love nothing else more than movies and celebrity news!
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Releases Another Employee After 17 Years With The Company

It’s a different kind of release. There have been all kinds of changes to the WWE roster over the last year and a half and there is nothing to suggest that the changes have stopped. With so many wrestlers gone, the company is looking rather different than it was before, but several of the releases have been from other areas. That was the case again this week with another release.
People

Tessica Brown Shares New Hair Trauma After Gorilla Glue Ordeal Earlier This Year

Tessica Brown, the Louisiana woman who went viral after using Gorilla Glue in place of hairspray, is dealing with another hair dilemma. After undergoing surgery to remove the adhesive from her hair, Brown has been focused on repairing the damage and regrowing her strands using a line of haircare she developed called Forever Hair. As the hair started to grow in, Brown thought it was ready to be color-treated. But when she attempted to dye it, chunks started to fall out.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert looks flawless in LBD as she dances in her dressing room

Miranda Lambert is enjoying a well-deserved rest after a hectic work schedule, but that's not stopping her from sharing fun videos with her fans on social media. In her latest Instagram post, the country singer looked fabulous in a little black dress as she danced around in her dressing room while putting on perfume.
TVShowsAce

Lawson Bates’ Fiancée Tiffany Espensen Shares Exciting Wedding News

The wedding bells are getting closer for Lawson Bates and Tiffany Espensen! The Bringing Up Bates stars are getting married soon, so it looks like wedding planning is underway, according to an update from Tiffany. Fans are very excited to see all of their wedding plans come together for their big day. While there aren’t too many details about the upcoming nuptials, Tiffany has made a huge decision.
Deadline

Martha De Laurentiis Dies: ‘Hannibal’ And ‘Red Dragon’ Producer Was 67

Martha De Laurentiis, an American film and TV producer and wife of Dino De Laurentiis, died early in the morning of December 4 after a long battle with cancer. “My mother was both a warm, generous, optimistic soul – my father always referred to her as his ‘sunshine’ – and a fierce protector,” her daughter Dina De Laurentiis told Deadline today. “A treasured wife, mother, and grandmother, and a friend who touched so many, as well as a nurturer – and protector – of creative people on the movies and television she loved. She put family first, but got up every...
Vibe

Silk Sonic Blow Away The AMAs With First Live Performance Of “Smokin Out The Window”

The Silk Sonic era continues. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak opened the 2021 American Music Awards with a dazzling rendition of “Smokin Out The Window,” their latest single from An Evening With Silk Sonic, which dropped Nov. 12. Featuring an impressive live band and a synchronized crew of backup vocalists, the early performance turned out to be one of the highlights of the ceremony. The duo recreated the magic of the song’s music video, performing nearly the exact same choreography from the vintage visual, draped in red velvet suits and delivering record-perfect vocals. It was their first time ever performing the...
