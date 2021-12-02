How Much Power Does the 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Make?

This incredible car is the perfect balance between the awesome performance of a ‘60s muscle car and the utility of a larger SUV. Classic Pontiac cruisers are some of America’s favorite classic muscle cars because of their highly unique front fascia design paired with the vintage GM style that we all hold near and dear to our hearts. While the brand initially had a reputation for being “a grandma’s car company” because of the GM ban on racing. However, the 1960s were an insane time for all brands on the GM lineup, and Pontiac took the opportunity to revitalize their name. Finally, Pontiac was back, and cars like the Bonneville took center stage as an awesome mix between the power of muscle cars and the utility of a family sedan.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO